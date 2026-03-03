Kestra Medical Technologies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on March 17

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Tuesday, March 17. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register on the website 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

 

            











        

            

            
