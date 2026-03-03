AI in Genomics Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2040 - Machine Learning-Driven Drug Discovery and Strategic Tech-Pharma Collaborations Fuel Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Genomics Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Technology, Type of Functionality, Type of Application, Type of End User, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in genomics market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.97 billion in the current year to USD 317.4 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 43.75% during the forecast period, till 2040. The new study provides market size, growth scenarios, industry trend and future forecast.



Artificial intelligence is transforming the field of genomics by processing huge datasets from DNA sequencing to reveal insights that conventional techniques overlook. Advanced technologies like next-generation sequencing produce extensive genetic data. AI applications such as machine learning and deep learning are proficient at forecasting disease risks, determining protein structures, analyzing gene expressions, and synthesizing multi-omics information for personalized medicine. This fosters quicker drug discovery, accurate genome editing through CRISPR, and customized treatments tailored to individual genetic blueprints.



The market for AI in genomics is expected to grow significantly due to the massive increase in genomic data from next-generation sequencing technologies, which outpaces traditional analysis methods and requires AI's pattern recognition capabilities.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Transformative Role of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Genomic Research



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a transformative role in revolutionizing drug discovery and genomic research by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making. Traditionally, drug development has been a lengthy and costly process, often taking several years and substantial investment; however, AI-driven tools now enable rapid analysis of vast biomedical datasets. In drug discovery, AI algorithms can predict molecular interactions, optimize lead compounds, and identify potential drug candidates with higher precision.



Within genomic research, AI facilitates the interpretation of complex genomic data, enabling the identification of disease-associated genes and the understanding of genetic variations influencing drug response. These advancements are accelerating the development of targeted and personalized therapies. Furthermore, AI applications support the design of more efficient clinical trials by improving patient selection and predicting therapeutic outcomes. Overall, the integration of AI into drug discovery and genomics is reshaping the healthcare landscape, expediting innovation, and advancing the global shift toward precision medicine.



Key Drivers Propelling Growth of AI in genomics Market



The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market is being driven by several key factors enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of genomic research and drug discovery. The rapid increase in genomic data generated by next-generation sequencing technologies has created a strong demand for AI-based tools capable of managing and analyzing complex datasets. Machine learning algorithms are enabling faster identification of genetic patterns, disease prediction, and drug target discovery, thereby significantly reducing both cost and time in research and development.



The expanding focus on personalized medicine is another major driver, as AI supports the interpretation of individual genetic profiles to develop targeted and more effective treatment strategies. Additionally, decreasing computational costs, coupled with advancements in data processing infrastructure, have made AI technologies more accessible. Substantial investments from major technology companies and growing collaborations between pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and AI firms are further accelerating innovation in this field.



Emerging Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving significant advancements in precision medicine by enabling data-driven personalization of healthcare. Precision medicine aims to tailor diagnosis and treatment strategies based on an individual's genetic profile, lifestyle, and environmental factors. AI technologies facilitate this approach by efficiently processing and interpreting large-scale data from genomic sequencing, electronic health records, medical imaging, and wearable devices.

Through machine learning algorithms, AI can uncover complex patterns and correlations that inform early disease detection, predict therapeutic responses, and assist in developing targeted treatment plans. In oncology, for instance, AI models are being utilized to predict tumor behavior, optimize drug selection, and design personalized interventions.

Furthermore, AI accelerates genomic data analysis by improving variant interpretation and identifying clinically relevant biomarkers. It also enhances diagnostic accuracy through image-based analytics in radiology and pathology. Collectively, these applications position AI as a key enabler of precision medicine, improving clinical decision-making, reducing trial-and-error treatments, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.



AI in genomics Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry



Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing genomics by making it faster and more accurate to analyze large genetic datasets. One major trend is multi-omics integration, where AI combines data from genomics, proteomics, and other biological sources to better understand how genes influence diseases and to identify new drug targets.

Generative AI models, such as those that predict protein structures or create synthetic gene sequences, help scientists design new therapies and speed up drug discovery. Another growing area is AI-powered CRISPR, where advanced algorithms like CRISPR-GPT make gene editing safer and more precise by predicting and avoiding unwanted effects. Overall, AI is enabling more personalized treatments, improving disease prediction, and transforming how genetic research is done.



Key Market Challenges



The AI in genomics market faces several critical challenges that hinder its full-scale adoption. These include data quality and standardization issues, as genomic datasets often originate from heterogeneous sources, leading to inconsistencies and biases in model performance. Data privacy and compliance with stringent regulations, such as GDPR and HIPAA remain significant concerns due to the sensitive nature of genetic information.

Additionally, the high computational costs, limited availability of skilled AI professionals, and the lack of model interpretability ("black box" problem) restrict clinical trust and integration. Collectively, these barriers continue to slow commercialization despite strong market potential.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current and future market size?

Who are the leading companies in this market?

What are the growth drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the key partnership and funding trends shaping this industry?

Which region is likely to grow at higher CAGR till 2040?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

23andMe Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Cradle Bio

Deep Genomics

DNAnexus

DNAnexus

Fabric Genomics

Gencove

Google DeepMind

IBM Watson Health

Immunai

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Sophia Genetics

Tempus AI

Zebra Medical Vision

AI In Genomics Market: Key Market Segmentation

Type of Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Type of Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Others

Type of Functionality

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

Clinical Workflow Analysis

Predictive Genetic Testing

Others

Type of Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics / Prognostics

Agriculture / Animal Genetics

Others

Type of End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Providers / Hospitals

Research & Academia / Government

CROs

Others

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

