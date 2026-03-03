EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 02.28.2026

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

 Number of shares and voting rights
 Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
February 28, 2026

 		6,787,900

 		Theoretical voting rights: 9,890,351
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,884,340

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

