Japan Synthetic Biology Trends and Forecasts Report 2026: A $5.74 Billion Market by 2040, Driven by Increased Demand for Bio-products and Advances in CRISPR and DNA Synthesis

The Japan synthetic biology market is estimated to grow from USD 0.79 billion in the current year to USD 5.74 billion by 2040 at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, 2026-2040.

Japan holds a prominent position in the Asia-Pacific synthetic biology market due to its advanced R&D ecosystem and strategic investments. In addition, several factors contribute to higher market share compared to other regions. Further, health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for sustainable bio-products, such as personalized medicines and eco-materials, amplified by Japan's manufacturing strength and trade partnerships. These elements position Japan as a mature hub amid demographic and cost challenges.



The ongoing shift towards biofuels or green fuels and the demand for sustainable or biodegradable products have further fueled market expansion. As synthetic biology technologies mature across various industrial sectors, they are paving the way for the production of sustainable bio-based solutions. In addition, advancements in synthetic biology are broadening their applications as tools for writing, reading, and editing DNA in organisms to produce valuable commodities.



Genomatica has successfully developed a microorganism-based production method (Geno proprietary technology) that transforms renewable sugars from plants into precursors for nylon (100% renewable carbon-sourced nylon-6). The agriculture sector has also seen a rising implementation of synthetic biology for research and development purposes. For instance, Rice University established the Rice Synthetic Biology Institute to foster collaborative research in synthetic biology and translate it into advantageous technologies.



Alongside the increased utilization of synthetic biology in various fields, the high demand for early disease detection and treatment is propelling research and development in advanced genetic technologies. It is worth highlighting that the growing focus on cancer treatment research has promoted the use of synthetic biology.

This technology is instrumental in producing enabling products, including glutaminase, arginase, oxidase, dehydrogenase, deiminase, and ribonuclease, which serve as essential components in the evaluation of cancer-causing cells and in the creation of therapies. Given these trends, we anticipate that the synthetic biology market will experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



Advancements in CRISPR technology and DNA synthesis are decreasing costs and enhancing accuracy in biological engineering. There is a rising need for bio-derived fuels, materials, and therapeutics as part of decarbonization initiatives, backed by robust academic research and global collaborations. Government regulations and Japan's proficiency in precision engineering are also driving the adoption in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



The expensive nature of platforms and bioprocessing obstructs scaling up, especially for intricate therapies. Regulatory challenges concerning engineered organisms, along with ethical and biosafety issues, delay the arrival of products to the market. A lack of skilled talent in various fields and pushback from conventional industries create obstacles for broader adoption of synthetic Biology in Japan.



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Leading Market Segment



In terms of type of technology, the Japan synthetic biology market is segmented across PCR Technology, NGS technology, genome editing technology, bioprocessing technology and other technologies. Currently, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment captures around 30% of the overall market share, due to its precision, rapidity, and extensive use in identifying infectious diseases, genetic conditions, and cancer. However, the genome editing technology segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, which is probably influenced by its capacity to deliver detailed genomic data and sophisticated personalized medical care.



Oligonucleotide / Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA: Dominating Market Segment



In terms of type of product, the Japan synthetic biology market is segmented across oligonucleotide / oligo pools and synthetic DNAdna, enzymes, cloning technologies kits, chassis organism, and others. Currently, majority (~30%) of the market share is held by oligonucleotide / oligo pools and synthetic DNA. This can be linked to the collection of blood, serum, and plasma in clinical environments, which facilitates large-scale testing and ongoing observation. Additionally, the urine segment is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.



Academic and Government Research Institutes: Emerging Market Segment



In terms of end-users, the Japan synthetic biology market is segmented across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes and others. Currently, majority (~70%) of the market share is held by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. However, Academic and Government Research Institutes are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 16.1%.

COMPANY PROFILES: JAPAN SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET

Amyris Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Information Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Bruker Cellular Analysis

Bico

Codexis

Ginkgo Bioworks

GenScript Biotech

Integrated DNA Technologies

Insitro

Novozymes

Zymergen

JAPAN SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Type of Product

Core Products

Enabling Products

Type of Tool

Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technology Kits

Synthetic Cells

Type of Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Cloning

Measurement and Modeling

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Type of Application

Healthcare

Artificial Tissue & Tissue Regeneration

Industrial

Environmental

Food

Agriculture

End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

