JOYY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 10, 2026

SINGAPORE, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 10, 2026.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10053499

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053499-no87g5.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Hong Kong: 800-930-639 Conference ID: #10053499

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives such as advertising and smart commerce SaaS, JOYY has transformed into a dynamic ecosystem powered by AI and data intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY empowers creators, merchants, and enterprises worldwide. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com