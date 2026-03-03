Granite Credit Union Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its Annual member meeting held earlier this week, Granite Credit Union announced a significant expansion of its On Course Scholarship program, awarding four outstanding students $5,000 each (up from $3,500 in prior years) — totaling $20,000 in scholarships.

The Board of Directors recently approved increasing the scholarship amount to $5,000 per recipient, reinforcing the credit union’s commitment to supporting students as they pursue higher education amid rising tuition and educational expenses.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Since its inception, Granite Credit Union has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships and over $150,000 in educator grants, demonstrating a sustained investment in the rising generation and in the communities it serves.

"Each year we are inspired by the remarkable caliber of students who apply for the On Course Scholarship," said Mitch Robison, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee. "By increasing the scholarship to $5,000, we are deepening our commitment to helping these students move forward with confidence. Education opens doors, and we are honored to play a role in supporting their journey toward meaningful careers and bright futures."

The Maxine Babalis grant honors a former board member of Granite Credit Union and educator. In addition to the student scholarships, the Granite Credit Union Foundation awards a $1,000 grant. The grant recognizes exceptional educators who go above and beyond to enrich learning experiences for their students. It honors those who are dedicated to students and their development in their education journey.

"Educators shape the future every single day," said Mary Woodard, President of the Granite Credit Union Foundation. "Through the Maxine Babalis Educator Grant, we are proud to recognize teachers who demonstrate creativity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to their students. Grant funding helps bring innovative ideas to life in the classroom and strengthens educational opportunities throughout our communities."

With the escalating costs of higher education and increasing demands on educators, Granite Credit Union remains committed to investing in programs that make a tangible difference in students’ academic success and long-term financial well-being.

Granite Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service and remains dedicated to its mission of being ‘always there… so you can make life happen.’

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit granite.org .