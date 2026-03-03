$10.5+ Bn Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Markets, 2035 - Opportunities Lie in Automation, Advancements in Extraction Methods, and the Growing Demand for Diagnostic Applications

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Trends and Forecast Till 2035, Geographical Regions and Key Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to expand significantly from USD 5.41 billion in 2023 to USD 10.52 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

This growth trajectory is driven by the rising adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, extensive research and development in RNA therapeutics, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Approximately 90% of adults aged 65 and above are affected by at least one chronic condition globally, underscoring the need for advanced nucleic acid solutions.

The demand for personalized medicine, which relies heavily on genetic profiling requiring nucleic acid extraction efficiency, is escalating. Technological advancements and automation are streamlining extraction processes through techniques such as magnetic-based purification and microfluidic systems, which enhance accuracy and reduce processing times. Industry players are actively innovating and forming strategic partnerships to meet the increasing demand for advanced nucleic acid purification solutions across various sample types.

Key Market Drivers

Increased demand for clinical-grade NGS in oncology and liquid biopsy applications is a major growth driver. The expansion of national genomics initiatives and enhanced funding for molecular biology research enable higher sample throughput and support multi-omics research. Automation, high-throughput platforms, advancements in synthetic biology, and CRISPR applications further drive market adoption by improving efficiency and reproducibility.

Market Challenges

Despite robust growth, challenges such as high costs of equipment, reagents, and kits pose significant barriers, particularly for smaller laboratories and emerging markets. Supply chain constraints for resins and silica, stringent regulations, and worker skill shortages further inhibit market expansion. However, ongoing efforts to address these challenges are underway.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

About 370 companies worldwide offer nucleic acid isolation products, with 45% based in Asia-Pacific.

The market is dominated by academic end-users, with North America holding the largest share.

The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2035, driven by chronic disorder prevalence and molecular diagnostics.

Product types for nucleic acid extraction from whole blood cells primarily cater to infectious disease testing.

The kits segment accounts for 65% of the market share due to cost-effectiveness and accessibility.

Magnetic purification solutions are projected to lead the market due to fast processing and high purity levels.

North America dominates with over 40% of market share, driven by superior healthcare infrastructure.

Companies Featured

Bio-Rad

Danaher

Macherey-Nagel

Merck KgaA

Norgen Biotek

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

