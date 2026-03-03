Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2026 - March 3. 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0 16,349 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



16,349

DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 619.25 16,349 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



16,349

DKK 10,124,118.25 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27, 10:40:01 am CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Vestergaard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0 10,150 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



10,150

DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Vestergaard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 614.59014 (average price) 10,150 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



10,150

DKK 6,238,089.92 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27, 11:46:07 am CET– 12:15:29 pm CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Nørgaard Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0 1,604 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



1,604

DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kalle Järvinen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP General Manager, Finland, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0 2,671 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



2,671

DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mikkel Madvig 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0 1,470 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



1,470

DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mikkel Madvig 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 603.0612 (average price) 1,470 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price



1,470

DKK 886,500 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-03, 09:14:49 - 10:02:06 am CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





Attachment