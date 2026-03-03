Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2026 - March 3. 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.  

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionConditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
016,349
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


16,349
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
619.2516,349
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


16,349
DKK 10,124,118.25
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27, 10:40:01 am CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Vestergaard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionConditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
010,150
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


10,150
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLars Vestergaard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 614.59014 (average price)10,150
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


10,150
DKK 6,238,089.92
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27, 11:46:07 am CET– 12:15:29 pm CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionConditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
01,604
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


1,604
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKalle Järvinen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP General Manager, Finland, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionConditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
02,671
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


2,671
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMikkel Madvig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionConditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
01,470
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


1,470
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-27
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMikkel Madvig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
603.0612 (average price)1,470
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price


1,470
DKK 886,500
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-03, 09:14:49 - 10:02:06 am CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


