Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2026 - March 3. 2026
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Jensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0
|16,349
|d)
|Aggregated information
16,349
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Jensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|619.25
|16,349
|d)
|Aggregated information
16,349
DKK 10,124,118.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27, 10:40:01 am CET
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Vestergaard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0
|10,150
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,150
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Vestergaard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 614.59014 (average price)
|10,150
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,150
DKK 6,238,089.92
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27, 11:46:07 am CET– 12:15:29 pm CET
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Nørgaard Jensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0
|1,604
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,604
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kalle Järvinen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SVP General Manager, Finland, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0
|2,671
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,671
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mikkel Madvig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional shares awarded as part of incentive program
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0
|1,470
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,470
DKK 0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mikkel Madvig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SVP Chief People Officer, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|603.0612 (average price)
|1,470
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,470
DKK 886,500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-03, 09:14:49 - 10:02:06 am CET
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment