$278.22 Bn Home Automation Markets, 2026-2035 - Wireless Technology Dominates, Wired Systems are Poised for Higher Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Automation Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home automation market size is estimated to grow from USD 76.12 billion in the current year to USD 278.22 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, till 2035.



A defining feature of today's smart home systems is their ability to be seamlessly managed through mobile apps, automated settings, or voice commands via assistants like Alexa and Google Home Mini. This interconnectivity has further stimulated consumer interest and adoption. The continued benefits of home automation - in terms of convenience, safety, comfort, and accessibility - remain strong motivators for market expansion.

To capitalize on these opportunities, manufacturers are introducing intelligent devices with advanced functionalities and integrated management capabilities. Consequently, the global home automation market is expected to experience substantial growth, propelled by the increasing integration of IoT technologies and ongoing advancements in smart device innovation.

North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in countries such as China and India.



Home Automation Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global home automation market is segmented into dimmers, home theater systems, smart air conditioning systems, smart furniture, smart kitchens, smart locks, smart washers/dryers, switches, video surveillance, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the smart lights segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their easy installation, energy efficiency, and remote control capabilities.



However, the smart air conditioning systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is driven by the rising concerns about building and home security are driving greater adoption of smart cameras, alarm systems, and connected locks that enable real-time monitoring and instant alerts.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global home automation market is segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. According to our estimates, currently, the wireless systems technology captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their key advantages, including easy installation, flexibility, and scalability, enabled through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. However, the wired systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its reputation as a traditional and reliable technology.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global home automation market is segmented into entertainment control, HVAC control, lighting control, security and access control, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the security and access control segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of smart security devices such as surveillance cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems. However, the entertainment control segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising popularity of smart TVs and speakers equipped with voice command functionality and smartphone-based control features.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global home automation market is segmented into residential and commercial. According to our estimates, currently, the residential sector captures the majority of the market share. This dominance is primarily driven by the rising consumer inclination toward smart home appliances that enhance convenience and comfort. However, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in home automation market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

ABB Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook Acuity Brands

Blue Marble Geographic

ADT

AMX

Canary

Control4

Crestron Electronics

Elan

Google Nest

Honeywell

Jonhson Controls International

Legrand

Leviton

Lutron

Philips

Remote Technologies

Savant Systems

Schneider Electric

Sentinel

Siemens

Vantage Controls

Veera

Wink

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkd38b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.