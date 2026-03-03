Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research 2026-2035: Biologics Boom, GLP-1 Momentum and Patent Expiries Drive Strategic Shift Toward Cost-Efficient Contract Manufacturing Partnerships

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (5th Edition): Trends and Forecast Till 2035, Geographical Regions and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 100.3 billion in the current year to USD 155.4 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, till 2035

CMOs are adapting to new trends by incorporating customized therapies, ongoing manufacturing methods, and techniques for digital health integration. Through adopting innovation, sustainability, and teamwork, pharmaceutical CMOs will greatly impact the healthcare field and witness notable growth in the coming years.







Contract manufacturing involves outsourcing specific development and / or production tasks to an external service provider. This entails the development of products by one firm, using the label or brand of a different firm. The most frequently outsourced tasks by pharmaceutical companies encompass formulation design, dosage form development, clinical / commercial manufacturing, packaging, and logistics.



Interestingly, the contemporary pipeline of drug candidates is becoming increasingly intricate, necessitating specialized facilities, equipment, and operational knowledge. The number of individuals affected by chronic illnesses has also risen considerably, leading to a continuous need for innovative medications. To address this increasing demand, various smaller companies and some large pharmaceutical firms have started outsourcing their production activities to contract service providers. Technological developments and market need for innovative treatments have also persisted in their development.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



Increasing demand for biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and novel therapies such as ADCs and GLP-1 medications drive outsourcing to expert CMOs with enhanced capabilities. Further, expiring patents of major biologics and pricing challenges for innovator medications necessitates pharmaceutical firms to pursue cost-effective contract manufacturing strategies. In addition, rising rates of chronic illnesses and the demand for new medications boost dependence on CMOs for scalable manufacturing and quicker time-to-market.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market faces significant hurdles that hinder its growth including stringent regulatory compliance from regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA, coupled with rising costs of production technologies. These hurdles burden CMOs with high compliance expenses. Further, global trade instability disrupts supply chains for APIs and raw materials, while pricing pressures in the US and Europe intensify cost management issues.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

The Manufacturing of Low Potent APIs Predominates the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market



At present, low potent APIs account for 85% of the total market share. This is mainly due to their large-scale manufacturing and scalable methods. In addition, these APIs are utilized by pharmaceutical companies for treating different illnesses, including diabetes and infectious diseases. This extensive usage results in persistently elevated demand worldwide. Notably, the segment of highly potent APIs is expected to expand at a quicker rate. The increasing need for targeted treatments and precision medications fuels this expansion, as these therapies prove to be very effective even at minimal doses because of their strong therapeutic benefits.



Oral Solid Dosage Forms Dominate in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Sector with Unmatched Demand



The oral solid dosage manufacturing sector represents approximately 55% of the total revenue in the pharma contract manufacturing market. This results from their low cost, convenience for patients, and effectiveness in mass production. In the future, the liquids category is expected to demonstrate greater growth in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market throughout the forecast .



North America Dominates the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Domain



North America leads the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, capturing approximately 45% of total revenue. The presence of a highly developed pharmaceutical sector, robust regulatory systems, and established leading global drug firms is driving the demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturers in this region.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The current market landscape features the presence of close to 510 players that claim to offer contract manufacturing services for pharmaceuticals across the world; 50% of these are headquartered in Asia-Pacific.

Majority (~90%) of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturers offer services for producing finished dose formulations; further, >75% players offer services for fill finish / packaging and labeling.

M&As allow companies to establish themselves as one-stop shops and build a competitive edge in the steadily evolving market landscape.

In order to meet the rising demand for small molecules, CMOs have made significant investments in expanding their existing capacities and capabilities; in the recent past, this trend was most pronounced in Europe.

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity is well distributed across different facilities worldwide; notably, large and very large players account for more than 85% of the total capacity.

In order to reduce high capital investments and operational costs associated with setting up and maintaining an in-house production facility, the demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing is anticipated to rise significantly.

Currently, majority of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market share is captured by North America; this can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, enabling players to conduct extensive research.

The oral solids sub-segment is estimated to capture majority of the overall market share in the current year, owing to their cost-efficiency, ease of administration and high patient compliance.

North America is expected to capture a significant market share of the overall pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market; this trend is unlikely to change in the future.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the US is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3%; this is due to the increasing demand for small molecules, consequently fueling the need for advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Given the rising demand for small molecules, along with the rise in mergers and acquisitions, and expansion activity, the pharmaceutical CMO market is likely to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Which are the leading companies in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

Which region dominates the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

What are the key trends observed in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the primary challenges faced by pharmaceutical contract manufacturers?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 545 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $100.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $155.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



COMPANY PROFILES: LEADING PLAYERS

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations based in North America

Albemarle Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Bausch Health Services

Catalent

Patheon

PiSA Farmaceutica

West Pharmaceutical Services

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations based in Europe

Delpharm

Eurofins Scientific

Evonik Industries

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi

Lonza

Recipharm

Sandoz

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Aspen Pharmacare

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Micro Labs

Nipro Patch

WuXi AppTec

Wockhardt

Additional Benefits

Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

