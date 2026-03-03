$270+ Bn Foam Markets, 2035 by Type of Foam, Type of Material, Type of End User, Geographical Regions

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foam Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Foam, Type of Material, Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foam market size is anticipated to grow from USD 184.22 billion in the current year to USD 270.35 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.

Foam is utilized across diverse sectors such as furniture, automotive seating, and household appliances for insulation. Recognized for their lightweight, durable, and shock-absorbing qualities, foams are essential in various industries.

The global demand for foam is set to rise due to increasing needs from end-user sectors and surging construction activities, driving requirements in applications like soundproofing, sealing, flooring, and coatings. Automotive, packaging, furniture, and bedding industries exploit the adaptability of polyurethane foam for comfort and shock absorption, impacting market growth.

Polystyrene foams are gaining traction due to their superior thermal insulation capabilities, extensively applied for energy-efficient roof and floor insulation. This propels the foam market's upward trajectory through the forecast period.

Foam Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Foam

The foam market segments into flexible, molded, rigid, and spray foam, with the flexible foam segment currently holding the majority share. This is largely due to its use in automotive seating, pillows, and mattresses. The rigid foam segment is expected to grow faster due to applications in sandwich structures and energy solutions.

Market Share by Type of Material

Segmented into neoprene, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyurethane, and polyvinyl foam, the polyurethane foam currently leads the market. High demand for durable foam in flexible and rigid applications across industries boosts this segment. The polystyrene foam segment is predicted to grow more rapidly during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of End User

The market segments into automotive, building & construction, electronics, consumer goods, food & beverages, furniture & bedding, medical & healthcare, packaging, and others. Building & construction currently dominate, driven by global industry expansion. Foam packaging is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, fueled by the e-commerce boom and resulting packaging solution demands.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Regionally, the market divides into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. Asia currently leads with the largest market share, while North America is set for a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Foam Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Insights into key market segments such as foam type, material type, end user, and geographical regions.

Insights into key market segments such as foam type, material type, end user, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market players based on establishment year, company size, headquarters location, and ownership structure.

Analysis of market players based on establishment year, company size, headquarters location, and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles with information on headquarters location, company size, mission, footprint, management, contact details, financials, operating segments, product portfolio, recent developments, and future outlook.

Detailed profiles with information on headquarters location, company size, mission, footprint, management, contact details, financials, operating segments, product portfolio, recent developments, and future outlook. SWOT Analysis: SWOT framework highlighting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, including a Harvey ball impact analysis.

SWOT framework highlighting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, including a Harvey ball impact analysis. Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the foam market's value chain across different phases and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How many companies are engaged in the foam market?

Who are the leading companies in this sector?

What factors might influence market evolution?

What are the current and future market sizes?

What is the market's CAGR?

How will market opportunities distribute across key segments?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $184.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $270.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Arkema

Armacell International

BASF

Borealis

Dow Company

Elliott

Frits Nauer

Future Foam

Huntsman

JSP

Kaneka

Keopp Schaum

Nova Chemicals

Polymer Technologies

Recticel

Rogers

Saint-Gbain

Sealed Air

SEKISUI ALVEO

Synthos

Trelleborg

UFT Technologies

Wnhua Chemical

Woodbridge Foam

Zotefoams

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough with the research team

Free updates available for reports older than six months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sg1h1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment