OXB announces date for Capital Markets Day and participation in upcoming investor conferences

Oxford, UK – 3 March 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the date of its Capital Markets Day and participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Capital Markets Day

OXB will hold its Capital Markets Day at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) headquarters on 2 June 2026. Further details, including the agenda and registration information, will be provided in due course.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

UBS European Healthcare Conference

Date: 3 - 4 March 2026

Location: London, UK

Berenberg UK Corporate Conference

Date: 17- 19 March 2026

Location: Watford, UK

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: 13 - 16 April 2026

Location: Virtual

Berenberg Midsummer Midcaps Conference

Date: 4 - 5 June 2026

Location: Ascot, UK

Investors attending any of the above conferences who would like to meet with OXB are welcome to contact the Company’s IR team via ir@oxb.com.

Live webcasts and recordings of presentations, where available, will be accessible under ‘Results, Reports, Presentations & Webcasts’ in the Investor Relations section of OXB’s website at www.oxb.com.

FY 2025 Preliminary Results

As previously announced, OXB will report its preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 on 26 March 2026. OXB’s management team, led by Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lucy Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Sébastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer, will host a virtual analyst briefing at 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET. To register, please contact oxb@icrhealthcare.com.

For details of other upcoming financial events, please refer to the Company’s investor calendar at https://oxb.com/investor-events/.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Davide Salvi

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA, and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.