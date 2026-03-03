Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 03 March 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced management will participate at the following conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. EST

Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, March 9, 2026, at 3:40 p.m. EST

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

1x1s and small group meetings: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

UBS Biotech Summit Miami, Catalyst for Change

1x1s and small group meetings: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit

1x1s and small group meetings: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Where relevant, the presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

