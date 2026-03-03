Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions March 3, 2026 at 14.00 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 145079/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-02

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7532 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7532 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR











Aspo Plc





Erkka Repo

CFO





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses ESL Shipping and Telko enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation