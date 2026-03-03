Sigmatic Sciences Launches SigmaticOS – The Only Complete Lab-in-the-Loop Platform for All Scientists

The agentic operating system for life sciences R&D

Sigmatic Sciences, a Sapio Sciences company, enables scientists to move from

copilot to autopilot with true lab-in-the-loop automation with integrated model

training

SigmaticOS is the only complete lab-in-the-loop platform for all scientists, with 100+ agents for orchestration of in silico workflows and lab automation with full traceability

Now with LLM, RLM, RAG and Model Training native in product, wet and dry lab workflows to accelerate discoveries in one place

Now with LLM, RLM, RAG and Model Training native in product, wet and dry lab workflows to accelerate discoveries in one place





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, March 3, 2026 – Sigmatic Sciences, formerly HelixAI and a proud Sapio Sciences Company launches the Sigmatic Operating System (SigmaticOS) today at the Lab of the Future USA Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. SigmaticOS is the only complete lab-in-the-loop platform for computational and drug discovery research scientists.

The platform is designed to enable life sciences companies to achieve the innovation promise of AI by focusing on insight, not process. AI uptake is at a tipping point in life science R&D organizations, with spending predicted to accelerate from $4 billion in 2025 to $20 billion by 20301. This is already reducing preclinical drug development timelines by up to 40%2 in some instances, and investment in autonomous lab platforms is accelerating sharply.

But the proliferation of R&D AI products and open-source tools in life science R&D3 is leading to confusion and inertia in implementation. Currently biopharma organizations operate with 840+4 applications, often in disconnected silos. R&D teams are also struggling to reap actionable insights from heterogeneous legacy data, and to make it meaningfully connected with in silico learnings.

SigmaticOS enables scientists leading in drug discovery and development to move from copilot to autopilot by providing true lab-in-the-loop automation that connects computational tools, data systems and wet-lab execution into fully automated, traceable pipelines. Keeping the scientist in the loop, SigmaticOS enables researchers to execute iterative feedback loops between in silico models and physical experiments. With 100+ agents across in silico workflows, lab automation, and model training, SigmaticOS delivers enterprise-grade security, data traceability, and compliance for biopharma teams scaling AI from pilots to production. SigmaticOS also enables customers to train machine learning models with their data, augmenting large language model intelligence by creating reference data stores for use in a pipeline to guide and enhance the ability to answer scientific questions. It also fine tunes agents with data for true lab-in-the-loop automation.

Kevin Cramer, Founder and CEO of Sigmatic Sciences, commented: “Biopharma has an abundance of AI tools but struggles with integration. SigmaticOS, as a Sapio Sciences company, solves this by orchestrating in silico science, lab automation, and model training into one traceable platform – with the ultimate aim of enabling scientists to bring life-changing medicines to patients faster.”

Sigmatic Sciences, formerly HelixAI, is led by an AI-native team with experience from Astellas, McKinsey & Co, and Causaly, supported by leading international healthcare investment advisor, GHO Capital.

About Sigmatic Sciences

Sigmatic Sciences, formerly HelixAI and a proud Sapio Sciences Company, is dedicated to transforming R&D by unifying tools and autonomous processes in a single platform, enabling scientists to deliver better medicines, faster.

We have created the Sigmatic Operating System (SigmaticOS), the only complete lab-in-the-loop platform for all scientists, allowing research to move from copilot to autopilot. SigmaticOS orchestrates 100+ agents across in silico workflows, lab automation, and model training with full traceability. By integrating scientific data from public, private and client sources with unlimited autonomous computation, SigmaticOS takes the pain out of drug discovery, closing the loop between computation and the bench, and putting human scientists into the driving seat.

Sigmatic Sciences is led by a team with decades of experience in science, AI and bioinformatics and backed by one of Europe’s leading healthcare investors, GHO Capital.

Find out more online at: https://www.sigmaticsciences.com

About Lab-in-the-loop

Lab-in-the-loop is an iterative research framework that accelerates drug discovery by creating an iterative feedback cycle between computational models and physical experiments. In silico tools generate scientific hypotheses, which are tested in automated labs, with results being analyzed and used in refining the AI tools for the next cycle.