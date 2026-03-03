Marex Group plc announces fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; Nasdaq: MRX) a diversified global financial services platform, providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities and financial markets, today reported the Group’s preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ('Q4 2025').

Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This was a record fourth quarter for Marex, marked by a strong, broad-based performance, supportive market conditions and high levels of client activity. This included growing engagement with larger clients, which reflects our strengthening competitive position. Quarterly revenue increased 38% to $572.1 million, Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ rose 41% to $114.9 million, and earnings per share advanced by 50% to $1.14. This momentum supported full year Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ growth of 30% to $418.1 million in 2025, extending our 11-year track record of sequential profit growth. We continued to execute our M&A strategy, integrating recent acquisitions and further enhancing the resilience of our earnings. Prime Services continues to scale and serves as a clear example of how transformational acquisitions can be when successfully integrated and empowered to grow on our platform. Our pipeline of acquisition opportunities remains attractive, complemented by ongoing investment in organic growth initiatives across our four service areas. We believe our diversified and scalable platform is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth across a variety of market conditions. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, excellent client service and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Financial and Operational Highlights

Full-year 2025 (FY 2025) performance

Revenue Adjusted Profit Before Tax1 Profit Before Tax 2 Basic EPS $2,024.1m $418.1m $411.6m $4.12 +27% +30% +39% +39% FY 2024: $1,594.7m FY 2024: $321.1m FY 2024: $295.8m FY 2024: $2.96

Adjusted Profit Before Tax 1 of $418.1m grew 30% year on year, with earnings per share increasing +39% to $4.12, extending our track record of sequential profit growth Revenue increased 27% to $2,024.1m (FY 2024: $1,594.7m), driven by growth across all operating segments and the contribution of recent acquisitions Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ improved to 20.7% (FY 2024: 20.1%)



Q4 2025 performance

Revenue Adjusted Profit Before Tax1 Profit Before Tax 2 Basic EPS $572.1m $114.9m $111.2m $1.14 +38% +41% +43% +50% Q4 2024: $415.6m Q4 2024: $81.4m Q4 2024: $77.8m Q4 2024: $0.76

Delivered a record profitability quarter in Q4, with high lev els of client activity across the Group Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased 41% to $114.9m, with earnings per share increasing by 50% to $1.14 and Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin 1 expanding to 20.1% (Q4 2024: 19.6%)

Revenue increased by 38% to $572.1m, with growth in each of our operating segments: Clearing revenue increased 10% to $136.7m, driven by growth in client balances and higher volumes Agency and Execution revenue increased 51% to $290.4m, reflecting expansion of Prime Services and strength across all asset classes Market Making revenue increased 83% to $81.4m, supported by higher client activity, particularly for Metals Hedging and Investment Solutions revenue increased 57% to $62.7m, driven by client growth and product expansion



Strategic Execution

Continued execution of our growth strategy, expanding product capabilities and geographic footprint: Strengthened earnings resilience through organic growth and targeted acquisitions Expanded presence in the Middle East, supported by Aarna and in Brazil, through Agrinvest Enhanced capital markets capabilities with the addition of Hamilton Court and Winterflood Scaled Prime Services into a meaningful contributor to Group profitability Increasing engagement with larger clients as the breadth of our platform expands

Prudent approach to capital and funding: maintained a strong capital position and significant liquidity headroom

maintained a strong capital position and significant liquidity headroom Dividend: approved a Q4 2025 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in Q1 2026





Financial Highlights ($m) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Revenue 572.1 415.6 38% 2,024.1 1,594.7 27% Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 111.2 77.8 43% 411.6 295.8 39% Profit Before Tax2Margin (%) 19.4% 18.7% 70 bps 20.3% 18.5% 180 bps Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations 85.5 56.7 51% 307.9 218.0 41% Profit After Tax2Margin from Continuing Operations (%) 14.9% 13.6% 130 bps 15.2% 13.7% 150 bps Return on Equity (%) 28.0% 23.4% 460 bps 27.6% 25.0% 260 bps Basic Earnings per Share ($)3 1.14 0.76 50% 4.12 2.96 39% Diluted Earnings per Share ($)3 1.07 0.70 53% 3.86 2.72 42% Adjusted Profit Before Tax1 114.9 81.4 41% 418.1 321.1 30% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin1 20.1% 19.6% 50 bps 20.7% 20.1% 60 bps Adjusted Profit after Tax Attributable to Common Equity1 86.5 57.8 50% 303.9 231.0 32% Adjusted Return on Equity (%)1 30.8% 26.6% 420 bps 29.9% 29.8% 10 bps Common Equity 1,124.1 870.7 29% 1,017.9 775.6 31% Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share ($)1,3 1.21 0.82 48% 4.26 3.34 28% Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ($)1,3 1.13 0.76 49% 3.99 3.07 30%

1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such non-IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. The Group changed the labelling of its non-IFRS measures during 2024 to better align to the equivalent IFRS reported metric and enhance transparency and comparability.

2. Profit before Tax refers to the Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations.

3. Weighted average number of shares reflects the Group's 2024 reverse share split.

Financial Review

The following table presents summary financial results and other data as of the dates and for the periods indicated:





Summary Financial Results





Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Net commission income 237.5 226.0 5% 977.5 856.1 14% Net trading income 291.8 128.1 128% 851.9 492.4 73% Net interest income 26.1 62.6 (58)% 152.6 227.1 (33)% Net physical commodities income 16.7 (1.1) (1,618)% 42.1 19.1 120% Revenue 572.1 415.6 38% 2,024.1 1,594.7 27% Expenses Compensation and benefits (344.6) (243.5) 42% (1,234.2) (971.1) 27% Depreciation and amortisation (10.0) (7.1) 41% (36.1) (29.5) 22% Other expenses (108.1) (90.3) 20% (353.9) (306.3) 16% Total expenses (462.7) (340.9) 36 % (1,624.2) (1,306.9) 24 % Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses 1.9 (1.1) (273)% 0.7 1.7 (59)% Bargain purchase gain on acquisitions — — n.m.2 3.6 — n.m.2 Other income (0.1) 4.2 (102)% 7.4 6.3 17% Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 111.2 77.8 43 % 411.6 295.8 39 % Tax (25.7) (21.1) 22% (103.7) (77.8) 33% Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations 85.5 56.7 51% 307.9 218.0 41% Loss After Tax from Discontinued Operations (0.2) — n.m.2 (0.2) — n.m.2 Profit After Tax 85.3 56.7 n.m.2 307.7 218.0 n.m.2 Reconciliation to Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹: Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 111.2 77.8 43% 411.6 295.8 39% Bargain purchase gains — — n.m.2 (3.6) — n.m.2 Amortisation of acquired brands and customer lists 2.2 1.7 29% 6.9 5.5 25% Activities relating to shareholders — — n.m.2 — 2.4 n.m.2 Employer tax on vesting of growth shares — — n.m.2 — 2.2 n.m.2 Owner fees — — n.m.2 0.4 2.4 (83)% IPO preparation costs — — n.m.2 — 8.6 n.m.2 Fair value of the cash settlement option on the growth share — — n.m.2 — 2.3 n.m.2 Public offering of ordinary shares — 1.9 n.m.2 1.3 1.9 (32)% Acquisition related costs 1.5 — n.m.2 1.5 — n.m.2 Adjusting items 3.7 3.6 3% 6.5 25.3 (74)% Adjusted Profit Before Tax1 114.9 81.4 41% 418.1 321.1 30%

1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

2. n.m. = not meaningful as a percentage.





Group Total Expenses and Headcount Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Compensation and benefits (344.6) (243.5) 42% (1,234.2) (971.1) 27% Depreciation and amortisation (10.0) (7.1) 41% (36.1) (29.5) 22% Other expenses (108.1) (90.3) 20% (353.9) (306.3) 16% Total expenses1 (462.7) (340.9) 36% (1,624.2) (1,306.9) 24%

1. Compensation and benefits and other expenses are analysed between Front Office and Control & Support. Total Front Office Costs for the Group for Q4 2025 are $316.3m (Q4 2024: $231.8m) and Control and Support Costs for the Group for Q4 2025 are $135.0m (Q4 2024: $100.1m). Total Front Office Costs for the Group for FY 2025 are $1,110.9m (FY 2024: $881.5m) and Control and Support Costs for the Group for FY 2025 are $474.1m (FY 2024: $376.1m). Certain expenses are considered non-operating in nature and are excluded from Adjusted Profit Before Tax1. Refer to Appendix 1 for further detail on the Group’s Non-IFRS measures.

The following table provides a breakdown of Front Office and Control and Support Headcount:

Average Full Time Equivalent (‘FTE’) headcount1 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Front office 1,535 1,257 22% 1,405 1,250 12% Control and support 1,596 1,145 39% 1,381 1,084 27% Total2 3,131 2,402 30% 2,786 2,334 19%

1. For analysis purposes, average headcount is used in the performance commentary outlined below.

2. Headcount table represents headcount for continuing operations and FTE associated with the Group's discontinued operation have been excluded for comparability.

Performance for Q4 2025

Revenue increased by $156.5m to $572.1m (Q4 2024: $415.6m), reflecting strong performance across all operating segments. The largest contribution came from Agency and Execution (+$98.2m), supported by Market Making (+$36.9m), Solutions (+$22.8m) and Clearing (+$12.0m).

Net trading income increased by $163.7m to $291.8m (Q4 2024: $128.1m), underpinned by Agency and Execution (+$99.9m). Growth reflected the continued scaling of Prime and growth in FX, including the integration of Hamilton Court alongside improved performance in Equities and Credit. Net trading income growth was also supported by Solutions (+$39.4m), which had a strong performance across both Financial Products and Hedging Solutions and Market Making (+$18.7m) as Metals performed strongly.

Net commission income increased by $11.5m to $237.5m (Q4 2024: $226.0m). The increase was predominantly driven by Clearing (+$4.2m), reflecting strong client retention and the onboarding of new, larger institutional clients as we broadened our product offering and expanded regionally, including contributions from Aarna Capital Limited.

Interest income decreased marginally by $3.9m to $181.3m (Q4 2024: $185.2m) reflecting an 80 bps reduction in the average Fed Funds rate which was broadly offset by growth in average balances to $19.7bn (Q4 2024: $15.5bn) over the same period. This decrease was further impacted by higher interest expense of $32.2m reflecting the Group's senior debt issuances in November 2024 ($600m) and May 2025 ($500m) and structured note issuance in Solutions.

Net physical commodities income increased by $17.8m to $16.7m (Q4 2024: loss of $1.1m), primarily due to an increase in sales volumes from physical recycled metal, reflecting an increase in client demand, supplemented by increased demand for physical energy products. Hedging activity undertaken to mitigate the related market risk partially offsets a portion of these gains and is included as a reduction within trading income.

Costs increased to support strong revenue performance and continued investment, with total expenses increasing by $121.8m to $462.7m (Q4 2024: $340.9m), reflecting higher front office and control and support costs. This increase was consistent with the ongoing investment to support growth alongside the contributions from acquisitions completed during FY 2025, including Aarna, Hamilton Court, Winterflood and Agrinvest.

Compensation and benefits increased by $101.1m to $344.6m (Q4 2024: $243.5m), reflecting higher performance related compensation and a higher average FTE headcount. Average FTE increased by 729 to 3,131 (Q4 2024: 2,402). Growth in FTEs was greater in control and support (+451) compared to front office (+278) as we continued to invest in our technology, risk, finance and compliance functions alongside the impact of the aforementioned acquisitions.

Other expenses increased $17.8m to $108.1m (Q4 2024: $90.3m). The increase was driven by the impact of acquisitions and continued investment in our technology infrastructure to accelerate business growth, alongside higher professional fees.

Reported Profit Before Tax increased by $33.4m to $111.2m (Q4 2024: $77.8m), with margin improving to 19.4% (Q4 2024: 18.7%), driven by strong revenue growth and a higher contribution from Agency and Execution, particularly Prime. Adjusting items of $3.7m in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $3.6m) included amortisation of acquired brands, customer lists and acquisition related costs.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $33.5m to $114.9m (Q4 2024: $81.4m), our strongest quarter on record, and the Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ increased to 20.1% (Q4 2024: 19.6%).

Performance for FY 2025

Revenue increased by $429.4m to $2,024.1m (FY 2024: $1,594.7m), with growth across all operating segments and contributions from acquisitions completed during the year, including Aarna, Hamilton Court, Winterflood and Agrinvest.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by net trading income, which rose by $359.5m to $851.9m (FY 2024: $492.4). The biggest contributor was Agency and Execution, which rose by $271.7m to $333.0m (FY 2024: $61.3m), driven by the expansion of Prime Services and growth in FX following the integration of Hamilton Court.

Net commission income increased by $121.4m to $977.5m (FY 2024: $856.1m), driven mainly by Agency and Execution, which rose $103.8m to $700.9m (FY 2024: $597.1m). In Agency and Execution, growth was led by Securities, which increased $57.0m to $367.8m (FY 2024: $310.8m) with contributions across Credit, Prime, FX, Rates and Equities. Energy commission revenue also increased $41.1m to $325.7m (FY 2024: $284.6m), supported by strong market conditions in the first half of the year. Clearing net commission income increased $12.4m to $275.4m (FY 2024: $263.0m), reflecting increased client activity and volumes.

These increases were partly offset by a decline in net interest income, which decreased by $74.5m to $152.6m (FY 2024: $227.1m). Interest income increased by $24.6m to $727.0m (FY 2024: $702.4m), as average balances increased to $18.3bn (FY 2024: $13.5bn) which was partially offset by a 100 bps reduction in average Fed Funds rates. This increase in interest income was offset by higher funding costs, with interest expense on debt increasing by $105.5m to $323.1m (FY 2024: $217.6m), reflecting senior debt issuances in November 2024 ($600m) and May 2025 ($500m), alongside ongoing structured note issuance.

Expenses in FY 2025 increased broadly in line with the revenue performance and continued investment, with total expenses increasing by $317.3m to $1,624.2m (FY 2024: $1,306.9m). The increase reflected higher Front Office costs, which increased by $229.4m to $1,110.9m (FY 2024: $881.5m), and Control and Support costs which increased by $98.0m to $474.1m (FY 2024: $376.1m). This growth reflected higher performance related compensation associated with stronger profitability and higher average FTEs, ongoing investment to support growth and the contribution from acquisitions completed during FY 2025, including Aarna, Hamilton Court, Winterflood and Agrinvest.

Reported Profit Before Tax increased $115.8m to $411.6m (FY 2024: $295.8m), and the Reported Profit Before Tax Margin increased to 20.3% (FY 2024: 18.5%), reflecting strong revenue growth and a larger contribution from higher margin products within Agency and Execution, particularly Prime.

As a result, Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $97.0m to $418.1m (FY 2024: $321.1m), and the Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ increased to 20.7% (FY 2024: 20.1%).

These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.





Net interest income1 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Average Fed Funds % 3.9% 4.7% (80) bps 4.2% 5.2% (100) bps Average balances ($bn)2 19.7 15.5 4.2 18.3 13.5 4.8 Interest Income ($m) 181.3 185.2 (3.9) 727.0 702.4 24.6 Interest paid out ($m) (62.8) (62.4) (0.4) (251.3) (257.7) 6.4 Interest on balances ($m) 118.5 122.8 (4.3) 475.7 444.7 31.0 Net Yield on balances % 2.4% 3.1% (70)bps 2.6% 3.3% (70)bps Average notional debt securities ($bn) (6.0) (3.2) (2.8) (5.1) (2.8) (2.3) Yield % 6.2% 7.5% (130) bps 6.3% 7.8% (150)bps Interest expense ($m) (92.4) (60.2) (32.2) (323.1) (217.6) (105.5) Net Interest Income ($m) 26.1 62.6 (36.5) 152.6 227.1 (74.5)

The interest income and interest expense amounts are presented net of certain elements which are presented gross within the IFRS Consolidated Income Statement. See Appendix 3 for year ended 31 December balances. Average balances are calculated using an average of the daily holdings in exchanges, banks and other investments over the period.

Segmental performance

Clearing

Marex provides Clearing services across the full range of energy, commodity and financial markets. We act as principal for our clients and provide direct access to more than 60 exchanges globally.

Performance for Q4 2025

Clearing revenue increased by $12.0m to $136.7m (Q4 2024: $124.7m), driven by growth across all revenue lines, higher volumes and new client wins, particularly large institutional clients. Average clearing client balances increased year on year, reflecting new clients and the addition of Aarna.

Net commission income increased by $4.2m to $69.8m (Q4 2024: $65.6m), supported by strong client retention and growth in larger institutional clients as we broadened our product offering alongside growth across regions.

Net interest income increased by $2.1m to $58.5m (Q4 2024: $56.4m), reflecting higher average client balances, which offset 80 bps reduction in the Fed funds rate. Net trading income increased by $5.7m to $8.4m (Q4 2024: $2.7m), primarily driven by the addition of Aarna.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $1.5m to $67.4m (Q4 2024: $65.8m). Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ decreased to 49.3% (Q4 2024: 52.8%) as we continued to invest in geographic expansion. Average headcount was broadly flat at 277 (Q4 2024: 275)2, with Aarna-related additions largely offset by reductions in our more established regions.

Performance for FY 2025

Clearing revenue increased $61.9m to $528.2m (FY 2024: $466.3m), supported by higher activity and a material increase in average client balances to $13.0bn (FY 2024: $11.0bn). This was supported by an expanded product offering, including US Treasuries repo, digital asset futures, equities and swaps clearing.

Net commission income increased $12.4m to $275.4m (FY 2024: $263.0m), reflecting increased client activity and volumes as contracts cleared increased to 1,280m (FY 2024: 1,116m).

Net interest income increased $29.5m to $227.6m (FY 2024: $198.1m), reflecting higher average client balances, offsetting interest rate cuts during the year.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $14.2m to $261.5m (FY 2024: $247.3m) while the Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ decreased by 350 bps to 49.5% (FY 2024: 53.0%), reflecting continued investment in geographic expansion and product capabilities.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Net commission income 69.8 65.6 6% 275.4 263.0 5% Net interest income 58.5 56.4 4% 227.6 198.1 15% Net trading income 8.4 2.7 211% 25.2 5.2 385% Revenue 136.7 124.7 10% 528.2 466.3 13% Front office costs (52.0) (40.2) 29% (182.3) (149.2) 22% Control and support costs (17.5) (18.6) (6%) (83.6) (69.6) 20% Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses 0.3 — n.m.3 (0.3) 0.1 (400)% Depreciation and amortisation (0.1) (0.1) —% (0.5) (0.4) 25% Other income — 0.1 (100%) — 0.1 (100%) Adjusted Profit Before Tax ($m)1 67.4 65.8 2% 261.5 247.3 6% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin1 49.3% 52.8% (350) bps 49.5% 53.0% (350) bps Front office headcount (No.)2 277 275 1% 277 264 5%

These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. The headcount is the average for the period. Management have re-assessed headcount for Clearing and Market Making and re-allocated for Q4 2024 and FY 2024. This change is a reclassification only and has no other impact. n.m. = not meaningful as a percentage.

Key Performance Indicators FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Marex contracts cleared (m) 1,280 1,116 15% Market volumes (m)1 12,147 11,471 6% Clearing client balances (average) ($bn)2 13.0 11.0 18%

“Market Volumes” are calculated as futures and options traded and/or cleared on Marex key exchanges (CBOT, CME, Eurex, Euronext, ICE, LME, NYMEX, COMEX, SGX). Clearing client balances represent the average daily balances placed by clients and held by Marex.

Agency and Execution

Agency and Execution provides essential liquidity and execution services to our clients primarily in the energy and financial securities markets.

Our Securities division provides essential liquidity and risk management solutions to clients across global financial markets. Leveraging our international network, we connect buyers and sellers in equities, credit, financing, foreign exchange (FX), and rates, enabling efficient price discovery and tailored hedging strategies. Through our Prime business we deliver comprehensive solutions for institutional clients, including clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading.

Our Energy division provides essential liquidity to clients by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets to facilitate price discovery. We have leading positions in many of the markets we operate in, including key gas and power markets in Europe; environmental and crude markets in North America; and oil products globally. We achieve this through the breadth and depth of the services we offer to customers, including market intelligence for each product we transact in, based on the extensive knowledge and experience of our teams.

Performance for Q4 2025

Revenue increased by $98.2m to $290.4m (Q4 2024: $192.2m), with strong growth in Securities reflecting the ongoing strategic expansion of our Prime offering, as well as an increase in Energy revenues, driven by growth in our larger desks.

Securities revenue increased by $90.2m to $209.2m (Q4 2024: $119.0m), largely driven by Prime, where revenues grew to $87.1m (Q4 2024: $31.2m). Growth in Prime reflected strong client demand and momentum in securities-based swaps. Broad-based growth was also seen across equities, rates, credit and FX, with FX benefitting from the integration of Hamilton Court.

Energy revenue increased by $3.4m to $76.1m (Q4 2024: $72.7m), reflecting growth across our larger desks within energy, oil and gas and the addition of new capabilities.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $51.6m to $89.0m (Q4 2024: $37.4m), with Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ improving to 30.6% (Q4 2024: 19.5%), driven by the increasing contribution from higher-margin activities, particularly Prime.

Performance for FY 2025

Revenue increased $354.0m to $1,049.2m (FY 2024: $695.2m), reflecting strong growth in Securities and Energy.

Securities revenue increased $303.1m to $710.3m in FY 2025 (FY 2024: $407.2m) driven by growth across all asset classes and the continued scaling of Prime. Prime increased revenue by $174.6m to $258.2m in FY 2025 (FY 2024: $83.6m), reflecting strategic expansion of this business, a significant increase in clients on platform and continued growth in securities-based swaps. FX revenue also increased $51.8m to $66.1m in FY 2025 (FY 2024: $14.3m), following strong performance and the integration of Hamilton Court, which completed in July 2025.

Energy revenue increased $45.0m to $331.3m (FY 2024: $286.3m), reflecting broad-based growth across the business. Performance was underpinned by strong market conditions in the first half of the year, which drove record volumes, before moderating in the second half. Growth was strongest in oil and refined products globally, natural gas and power in Europe, and our environmentals business, including renewable energy in the US and renewable fuels in Europe, supported by continued investment in our larger desks and expanded capabilities

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased $173.0m to $280.9m (FY 2024: $107.9m) and the Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ increased by 1,130 bps to 26.8% (FY 2024: 15.5%), reflecting growth in higher margin activities, particularly Prime and securities financing, alongside productivity gains.





Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Equities 54.7 43.9 25% 207.6 160.6 29% Rates 25.7 24.9 3% 114.7 94.2 22% Credit 15.3 13.0 18% 64.5 54.6 18% FX 26.5 6.0 342% 66.1 14.3 362% Prime 87.1 31.2 179% 258.2 83.6 209% Other securities (0.1) — n.m.3 (0.8) (0.1) 700% Securities 209.2 119.0 76% 710.3 407.2 74% Energy 76.1 72.7 5% 331.3 286.3 16% Other 5.1 0.5 920% 7.6 1.7 347% Revenue 290.4 192.2 51% 1,049.2 695.2 51% Front office costs (178.1) (138.7) 28% (672.8) (524.5) 28% Control and support costs (24.9) (16.5) 51% (96.3) (62.0) 55% Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses 1.5 0.2 n.m.3 0.9 (0.1) n.m.3 Depreciation and amortisation (0.2) 0.1 (300)% (0.6) (0.8) (25)% Other income 0.3 0.1 n.m.3 0.5 0.1 n.m.3 Adjusted Profit Before Tax ($m)1 89.0 37.4 138% 280.9 107.9 160% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin1 30.6% 19.5% 1,110 bps 26.8% 15.5% 1,130 bps Front office headcount (No.)2 853 657 30% 759 666 14%

These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. The headcount is the average for the period. n.m = not meaningful as a percentage.

Key Performance Indicators FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Marex volumes: Energy (m)1 22 19 16% Marex volumes: Securities (m)2 304 295 3%

We have refined the Marex volumes data for Energy to better reflect trading activity in the business. Prior year comparatives have been revised for comparability.

Volumes represent only a portion of Marex’s securities revenue, primarily volumes linked to exchange-traded derivatives. This measure excludes contributions from our prime business, securities lending, FX, repo and credit.

Market Making

Our Market Making business provides direct liquidity to our clients across a variety of products across the Energy, Metals, Securities and Agriculture markets.

Performance for Q4 2025

Market Making revenue increased by $36.9m to $81.4m (Q4 2024: $44.5m), driven by strong performance in Metals and Securities, partly offset by softer conditions in Agriculture and Energy.

Metals revenue increased by $44.4m to $50.1m in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $5.7m), marking the second best quarter on record. While market conditions were supportive, performance was driven by increased client activity across both precious and base metals.

Securities revenue increased by $9.5m to $19.9m (Q4 2024: $10.4m), reflecting the inclusion of Winterflood and improved performance in equities and credit.

Energy revenue decreased by $5.6m to $7.1m (Q4 2024: $12.7m), as activity moderated compared to a stronger prior-year period that benefited from elevated volatility and larger client flows. The fourth quarter saw more muted hedging activity, reflecting the timing of price moves and client positioning.

Agriculture revenue decreased by $11.4m to $4.3m (Q4 2024: $15.7m), reflecting softer conditions compared to a stronger prior-year period and elevated commodity prices, which dampened client activity. Performance improved sequentially from Q3 as market conditions stabilised, with growth in both coffee and cocoa.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $17.8m to $26.8m in (Q4 2024: $9.0m), with Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ increasing to 32.9% (Q4 2024: 20.2%), as revenue growth more than offset an increase in costs. Front office costs increased by $18.6m to $45.8m (Q4 2024: $27.2m) principally reflecting an increase in performance related pay alongside an increase in headcount which increased 38% to 194 (Q4 2024: 141)2. This increase in headcount was largely driven by the inclusion of Winterflood.

Performance for FY 2025

Market Making revenue increased $27.7m to $235.5m in FY 2025 (FY 2024: $207.8m), driven by strong growth in Metals, Securities and Energy, which more than offset softer conditions in Agriculture.

Metals revenue increased $31.7m to $137.6m (FY 2024: $105.9m), reflecting improved performance across both base and precious metals. Agriculture revenue decreased $22.2m to $11.6m (FY 2024: $33.8m), reflecting more challenging market conditions. Securities revenue increased $16.8m to $52.4m (FY 2024: $35.6m) reflecting the inclusion of Winterflood, following completion of the acquisition in December, and continued growth in equities securities lending and FX.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $3.3m to $68.9m (FY 2024: $65.6m) reflecting the growth in revenue. The Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ decreased by 230 bps to 29.3% (FY 2024: 31.6%).

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Metals 50.1 5.7 779% 137.6 105.9 30% Agriculture 4.3 15.7 (73)% 11.6 33.8 (66)% Energy 7.1 12.7 (44)% 33.9 32.5 4% Securities 19.9 10.4 91% 52.4 35.6 47% Revenue 81.4 44.5 83% 235.5 207.8 13% Front office costs (45.8) (27.2) 68% (137.3) (111.4) 23% Control and support costs (7.8) (8.2) (5)% (28.5) (30.4) (6)% Depreciation and amortisation (0.3) (0.1) 200% (0.5) (0.4) 25% Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses (0.7) — n.m.3 (0.7) — n.m.3 Other income — — n.m.3 0.4 — n.m.3 Adjusted Profit Before Tax ($m)1 26.8 9.0 198% 68.9 65.6 5% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin1 32.9% 20.2% 1,270 bps 29.3% 31.6% (230) bps Front office headcount (No.)2 194 141 38% 165 143 15%

1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

2. The headcount is the average for the period. Management have re-assessed headcount for Clearing and Market Making and re-allocated for Q4 2024 and FY 2024. This change is a reclassification only and has no other impact.

3. n.m = not meaningful as a percentage.

Hedging and Investment Solutions

Our Hedging and Investment Solutions business provides high quality bespoke hedging and investment solutions to our clients.

Tailored hedging solutions enable corporates to hedge their exposure to movements in energy and commodity prices, as well as currencies and interest rates, across a variety of different time horizons.

Our Financial products offering allows investors to gain exposure to a particular market or asset class, for example equity indices, in a cost effective manner through a structured product. We cover all asset classes with a global reach including digital assets and leverage our access to these markets supported by our new trading platforms.

Performance for Q4 2025

Q4 2025 was Hedging and Investment Solutions’ strongest quarter on record, with revenue increasing by $22.8m to $62.7m (Q4 2024: $39.9m), driven by growth across both Financial Products and Hedging Solutions.

Hedging Solutions revenue increased by $14.9m to $22.6m (Q4 2024: $7.7m), reflecting improved market conditions, new client adds, including larger clients, and higher activity in energy and FX, partially offset by softer agricultural markets.

Financial Products revenue increased by $7.9m to $40.1m (Q4 2024: $32.2m), supported by continued strength in structured products. Performance was supported by expanded exchange access, regional growth - particularly in Asia - and the rollout of our new technology platform, which supported higher issuance volumes.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased by $5.6m to $14.3m (Q4 2024: $8.7m), with Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ improving to 22.8% (Q4 2024: 21.8%). Front office costs increased by $14.7m to $40.4m (Q4 2024: $25.7m) to support ongoing growth initiatives, including technology investment and targeted headcount additions which increased the average FTEs to 211 (Q4 2024: 184).

Performance for FY 2025

Solutions revenue increased $35.3m to $196.8m (FY 2024: $161.5m), reflecting higher client activity across both Financial Products and Hedging Solutions.

Financial Products revenue increased $25.2m to $117.5m (FY 2024: $92.3m), driven by strong performance in structured products (equities, fixed income and digital assets). Hedging Solutions revenue increased $10.1m to $79.3m (FY 2024: $69.2m), reflecting growth in client volumes and expansion of the hedging client base, including significant new institutional client additions.

Adjusted Profit Before Tax¹ increased $1.5m to $43.5m (FY 2024: $42.0m), while the Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin¹ decreased by 390 bps to 22.1% (FY 2024: 26.0%), primarily reflecting the impact of higher technology platform costs and continued investment in people to support long term growth, scalability and product diversification.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Hedging Solutions 22.6 7.7 194% 79.3 69.2 15% Financial Products 40.1 32.2 25% 117.5 92.3 27% Revenue 62.7 39.9 57% 196.8 161.5 22% Front office costs (40.4) (25.7) 57% (118.5) (96.4) 23% Control and support costs (9.5) (7.3) 30% (35.8) (27.2) 32% Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses 1.6 (0.6) (367)% 1.6 2.2 (27)% Depreciation and amortisation (0.1) (0.2) (50)% (0.6) (0.7) (14)% Other income — 2.6 n.m.4 — 2.6 n.m.4 Adjusted Profit Before Tax ($m)1 14.3 8.7 64% 43.5 42.0 4% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin1 22.8% 21.8% 100 bps 22.1% 26.0% (390) bps Front office headcount (No.)2 211 184 15% 204 177 15% Structured notes balance ($bn)3 4.2 2.7 56% 4.2 2.7 56%

These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.



The headcount is the average for the period.



The Structured Notes balance presented is period end (e.g. 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2024). The 31 December 2025 balance consisted of 7,328 notes with an average maturity of 15 months and a total market value of $4.2bn. The 31 December 2024 balance consisted of 4,031 notes with an average maturity of 17 months and a total market value of $2.7bn.



n.m = not meaningful as a percentage.

Corporate

Corporate manages the control and support functions of the Group and provides operational support to the business functions. In addition, Corporate manages the Group’s funding requirements. Interest expense is incurred through the issuance of senior debt and structured notes which is recharged to other segments through inter-segmental funding allocations to reflect their consumption of these resources. Revenues generated in Corporate decreased in FY 2025 as the Group maintained surplus levels of liquidity during the year.

Control and support costs increased in FY 2025 reflecting an increase in discretionary pay linked to the performance of the Group, the recently completed acquisitions and continued investment across our finance, risk, technology and compliance functions as we invest in our people and systems to support the Group's future growth.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m Change $m $m Change Revenue 0.9 14.3 (94)% 14.4 63.9 (77)% Control and support costs (75.3) (49.5) 52% (229.9) (186.9) 23% Recovery/(Provision) of credit losses (0.8) (0.7) 14% (0.8) (0.5) 60% Depreciation and amortisation (6.9) (5.1) 35% (26.8) (21.7) 24% Other income (0.5) 1.4 (136%) 6.4 3.5 83% Adjusted Loss Before Tax ($m)1 (82.6) (39.6) 109% (236.7) (141.7) 67% Control and support headcount (No.)2 1,596 1,145 39% 1,381 1,084 27%

1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See Appendix 1 “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” for additional information and for a reconciliation of each such IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

2. The headcount is the average for the period.

Summary Financial Position

Our balance sheet continues to consist of high-quality liquid assets which underpin client activity on our platform.

Total Assets have increased from $24.3bn at 31 December 2024 to $34.7bn at 31 December 2025. This was driven by increases in Trade Receivables from $7.6bn to $11.0bn and Securities from $6.5bn to $9.8bn.

During the period, the Group benefited from increased liquidity driven by growth in the Hedging and Investment Solutions Financial Products business combined with the $500m proceeds from the Group's Senior Note Issuance in May 2025, which increased debt securities by $2.1bn to $5.7bn. The additional liquidity gives us the ability to support our clients during periods of volatility as well as take advantage of market opportunities to grow our businesses. We saw significant growth in our Prime offering, primarily related to securities-based swaps, which was the primary driver of the $3.3bn increase in Securities2 to $9.8bn. Additionally, the continued growth of the Group's Clearing business in the US and APAC during the period contributed to higher client balances. Unsettled securities transactions also increased, mainly driven by the Group's Agency and Execution business which led to an increase in Trade Receivables and Trade Payables.

The Group's equity base increased during the year ended 31 December 2025, with Total Equity increasing by 29% to $1.3bn, up from $976.9m primarily driven by strong profitability in the period with Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations of $307.9m, partly offset by ordinary dividend payments of $42.2m.

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Change Cash & Liquid Assets1 7,017.9 6,213.0 13% Trade Receivables 11,043.4 7,553.2 46% Reverse Repo Agreements 3,117.1 2,490.4 25% Securities2 9,782.3 6,459.7 51% Derivative Instruments 2,340.3 1,163.5 101% Other Assets3 681.3 199.7 241% Goodwill and Intangibles 335.4 233.0 44% Assets Held for Sale 357.4 — 100% Total Assets 34,675.1 24,312.5 43% Trade Payables 12,956.4 9,740.4 33% Repurchase Agreements 4,148.9 2,305.8 80% Securities4 7,712.4 6,656.7 16% Debt Securities 5,721.6 3,604.5 59% Derivative Instruments 2,253.8 751.7 200% Other Liabilities5 323.6 276.5 17% Liabilities Held for Sale 294.8 — 100% Total Liabilities 33,411.5 23,335.6 43% Total Equity 1,263.6 976.9 29%

1. Cash & Liquid Assets are cash and cash equivalents, treasury instruments (pledged as collateral and unpledged), treasury instruments (pledged) and assets held under agreements to sell (repledged) and fixed income securities (pledged as collateral and unpledged).

2. Securities assets are equity instruments and stock borrowing.

3. Other Assets are inventory, corporate income tax receivable, deferred tax, investments, right-of-use assets, and property plant and equipment.

4. Securities liabilities are stock lending and short securities.

5. Other Liabilities are deferred tax liability, lease liability, short term borrowings, provisions and corporation tax.

Liquidity

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Total available liquid resources 2,747.1 2,439.8 Liquidity headroom 1,045.8 1,060.0





A prudent approach to capital and liquidity and commitment to maintain an investment grade credit rating are core principles which underpin the successful delivery of our growth strategy. As at 31 December 2025, the Group held $2.7bn of total available liquid resources, including the undrawn portion of the committed revolving credit facility (FY 2024: $2.4bn).

Group liquidity resources consist of cash and high-quality liquid assets that can be quickly converted to meet immediate and short-term obligations. The resources include non-segregated cash, short-term money market funds, unencumbered securities guaranteed by the U.S. Government, excess funds held at exchanges or brokers, and other liquid unencumbered securities post haircut. The Group also includes any undrawn portion of its revolving credit facility in its total available liquid resources. The unsecured revolving credit facility of $150.0m remains undrawn as at 31 December 2025 (FY 2024: $150.0m, undrawn). Facilities held by operating subsidiaries, and which are only available to the relevant subsidiary, have been excluded from these figures as they are not available to the Group.

Liquidity headroom is based on the Group’s Liquid Asset Threshold Requirement, which is prepared according to the principles of the UK Investment Firms Prudential Regime (IFPR). The requirement includes a liquidity stress impact calculated from a combination of systematic and idiosyncratic risk factors.

Regulatory capital

The Group is subject to consolidated supervision by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and has regulated subsidiaries in jurisdictions both inside and outside of the UK.

The Group is regulated as a MIFIDPRU investment firm under IFPR. The minimum capital requirement as at 31 December 2025 was determined by the Own Funds Threshold Requirement set via an assessment of the Group’s capital adequacy and risk assessment conducted annually and updated after the recent acquisitions in December 2025.

The Group and its subsidiaries are in compliance with their regulatory requirements and are appropriately capitalised relative to the minimum requirements as set by the relevant competent authority. The Group maintained a capital surplus over its regulatory requirements at all times.

Maintaining a prudent approach to capital and liquidity in order to maintain an investment grade credit rating are core principles which underpin the successful delivery of our growth strategy. The Group manages its capital structure in order to comply with regulatory requirements, ensuring its capital base is more than adequate to cover the risks inherent in the business and to maximise shareholder value through the strategic deployment of capital to support the Group’s growth and strategic development.

The Group performs business model assessment, business and capital forecasting, stress testing and recovery planning at least annually. The following table summarises the Group’s capital position as at 31 December 2025 and 2024 ends.

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Core equity Tier 1 Capital1 829.2 623.9 Additional Tier 1 Capital (net of issuance costs) 97.6 97.6 Tier 2 Capital 0.3 1.6 Total Capital Resources 927.1 723.1 Own Funds Threshold Requirement2 402.6 308.8 Total Capital Ratio3 230% 234%

1. Total capital resources include unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

2. Own Funds Requirement presented as higher of K-factor requirements and the Own Funds Threshold Requirement (OFTR) based on the latest ICARA process

3. The ratio expresses the Group’s total capital as a percentage of Own Funds Requirement

At 31 December 2025, the Group had a Total Capital Ratio of 230% (FY 2024: 234%), representing significant capital headroom to minimum requirements. The decrease in the Total Capital Ratio resulted from an increase in the capital requirement driven by the updated Own Funds Threshold Requirement (OFTR), partly offset by an increase in Total Capital Resources due to profit (unaudited) in the twelve month period ended 31 December 2025.

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the payment of a dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on 31 March 2026 to the shareholders on record at the close of business on 16 March 2026.

Key Performance Indicators

We also use key performance indicators (“KPIs”) such as Average Balances and Contracts Cleared to assess the performance of our business and believe that these KPIs provide useful information to both management and investors by showing the growth of our business across the periods presented.

Our management uses these KPIs to evaluate our business strategies and to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. We define certain terms used in this release as follows:

“FTE” means the number of our full-time equivalents as of the end of a given period, which includes permanent employees and contractors.

“Average FTE” means the average number of our full-time equivalents over the period, including permanent employees and contractors.

“Average Balances” means the average of the daily holdings in exchanges, banks and other investments over the period. Previously, average balances were calculated as the average month end amount of segregated and non-segregated client balances that generated interest income over a given period.

“Total Capital Ratio” means our total capital resources in a given period divided by the capital requirement for such period under the IFPR.

“Contracts Cleared” means the total number of contracts cleared in a given period.

“Volumes” means the volume of exchange traded derivatives transacted in a given period.

Clearing Market Volumes are calculated as futures and options traded and/or cleared on Marex key exchanges (CBOT, CME, Eurex, Euronext, ICE, LME, NYMEX, COMEX, SGX).

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators:

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 $m $m $m $m Profit After Tax 85.3 56.7 307.7 218.0 Loss After Tax from Discontinued Operations 0.2 — 0.2 — Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations 85.5 56.7 307.9 218.0 Taxation charge 25.7 21.1 103.7 77.8 Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 111.2 77.8 411.6 295.8 Bargain purchase gain1 — — (3.6) — Amortisation of acquired brands and customer lists2 2.2 1.7 6.9 5.5 Activities relating to shareholders3 — — — 2.4 Employer tax on vesting of the growth shares4 — — — 2.2 Owner fees5 — — 0.4 2.4 IPO preparation costs6 — — — 8.6 Fair value of the cash settlement option on the growth shares7 — — — 2.3 Public offering of ordinary shares8 — 1.9 1.3 1.9 Acquisition costs9 1.5 — 1.5 — Adjusted Profit Before Tax 114.9 81.4 418.1 321.1 Tax and the tax effect on Adjusting Items10 (24.9) (20.3) (100.4) (76.8) Profit attributable to AT1 note holders11 (3.3) (3.3) (13.3) (13.3) Profit attributable to non-controlling interest12 (0.2) — (0.5) — Adjusted Profit after Tax Attributable to Common Equity 86.5 57.8 303.9 231.0 Profit After Tax Margin from Continuing Operations (%) 14.9% 13.6% 15.2% 13.7% Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin13 20.1% 19.6% 20.7% 20.1% Basic Earnings per Share ($) 1.14 0.76 4.12 2.96 Diluted Earnings per Share ($)14 1.07 0.70 3.86 2.72 Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share($) 1.21 0.82 4.26 3.34 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ($)14 1.13 0.76 3.99 3.07 Weighted average number of shares 71,722,282 70,290,886 71,352,867 69,231,625 Period end number of shares 71,738,314 70,290,886 71,738,314 70,290,886 Common Equity15 1,124.1 870.7 1,017.9 775.6 Adjusted Return on Equity(%) 30.8% 26.6% 29.9% 29.8%

1. A bargain purchase gain was recognised as a result of the Group's acquisition of Darton Group Limited (“Darton”).

2. This represents the amortisation charge for the period of acquired brands and customers lists.

3. Activities in relation to shareholders primarily consist of dividend-like contributions made to participants within certain of our share-based payments schemes.

4. Employer tax on vesting of the growth shares represents the Group's tax charge arising from the vesting of the growth shares.

5. Owner fees relate to management services to parties associated with the former ultimate controlling party based on a percentage of the Group’s profitability. Owner fees are excluded from operating expenses as they do not form part of the operation of the business and ceased to be incurred after the completion of our offering.

6. IPO preparation costs related to consulting, legal and audit fees, presented in the income statement within other expenses.

7. Fair value of the cash settlement option on the growth shares represents the fair value liability of the growth shares at $2.3m. Subsequent to the initial public offering when the holders of the growth shares elected to take equity, the liability was derecognised.

8. Costs relating to the public offerings of ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders.

9. Acquisition related costs relate to the Group’s acquisition of Winterflood, which completed in December 2025.

10. Adjusted Operating Tax represents the tax effect on the Group's non-operating adjusting items and the tax benefit of the coupons.

11. Profit attributable to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) note holders includes the coupons on the AT1 which are accounted for as dividends.

12. Profit attributable to non-controlling interest relates to the Group's acquisition of Hamilton Court.

13. Adjusted Profit Before Tax Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Profit Before Tax (as defined above) by Revenue for the period.

14. The weighted average numbers of diluted shares used in the calculation of earnings per share are as follows: three months ended 31 December 2025 76,496,299; three months ended 31 December 2024 76,338,715; year ended 31 December 2025 76,126,884; year ended 31 December 2024 75,279,454.

15. Common Equity for each three-month period is calculated as the average balance of total equity minus additional Tier 1 capital and non-controlling interest as at 30 September and 31 December of the related year. Common Equity for each full year is calculated as the average balance of total equity minus additional Tier 1 capital and non-controlling interest as at 31 December of the prior year and 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of the current year.

Appendix 2 – Supplementary Segmental Financial Information

Revenue

The following tables present the Group's segmental revenue for the periods indicated:

Clearing Agency and Execution Market Making Hedging

and Investment Solutions Corporate Total Q4 2025 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net commission income/(expense) 69.8 164.2 3.5 — — 237.5 Net trading income 8.4 121.0 70.4 92.0 — 291.8 Net interest income/(expense) 58.5 3.5 (7.5) (29.3) 0.9 26.1 Net physical commodities income — 1.7 15.0 — — 16.7 Revenue 136.7 290.4 81.4 62.7 0.9 572.1





Clearing Agency and Execution Market Making Hedging

and Investment Solutions Corporate Total Q4 2024 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net commission income/(expense) 65.6 160.7 (0.3) — — 226.0 Net trading income 2.7 21.1 51.7 52.6 — 128.1 Net interest income/(expense) 56.4 9.5 (4.9) (12.7) 14.3 62.6 Net physical commodities income — 0.9 (2.0) — — (1.1) Revenue 124.7 192.2 44.5 39.9 14.3 415.6





Clearing Agency and Execution Market Making Hedging

and Investment Solutions Corporate Total FY 2025 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net commission income/(expense) 275.4 700.9 1.2 — — 977.5 Net trading income 25.2 333.0 220.9 272.8 — 851.9 Net interest income/(expense) 227.6 11.3 (24.7) (76.0) 14.4 152.6 Net physical commodities income — 4.0 38.1 — — 42.1 Revenue 528.2 1,049.2 235.5 196.8 14.4 2,024.1





Clearing Agency and Execution Market Making Hedging

and Investment Solutions Corporate Total FY 2024 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net commission income/(expense) 263.0 597.1 (4.0) — — 856.1 Net trading income 5.2 61.3 215.6 210.3 — 492.4 Net interest income/(expense) 198.1 34.6 (20.7) (48.8) 63.9 227.1 Net physical commodities income — 2.2 16.9 — — 19.1 Revenue 466.3 695.2 207.8 161.5 63.9 1,594.7

Appendix 3 – Supplementary IFRS Financial Information

Consolidated Income Statement for Full Year Ended 31 December 2025

Year ended Year ended 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Commission and fee income 1,823.0 1,618.1 Commission and fee expense (845.5) (762.0) Net commission income 977.5 856.1 Net trading income 851.9 492.4 Interest income 912.8 765.2 Interest expense (760.2) (538.1) Net interest income 152.6 227.1 Net physical commodities income 42.1 19.1 Revenue 2,024.1 1,594.7 Expenses Compensation and benefits (1,234.2) (971.1) Depreciation and amortisation (36.1) (29.5) Other expenses (353.9) (306.3) Total expenses (1,624.2) (1,306.9) Net recovery of credit losses 0.7 1.7 Bargain purchase gain on acquisitions 3.6 — Other income 7.4 6.3 Profit before tax from continuing operations 411.6 295.8 Tax (103.7) (77.8) Profit after tax from continuing operations 307.9 218.0 Loss after tax from discontinued operations (0.2) — Profit after tax 307.7 218.0





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 237.4 176.5 Intangible assets 98.0 56.5 Property, plant and equipment 34.0 20.8 Right of use asset 76.9 59.9 Investments 28.5 24.0 Trade and other receivables 50.2 — Derivative instruments 19.6 — Deferred tax 30.6 46.7 Treasury instruments (unpledged) 83.1 53.5 Treasury instruments (pledged as collateral) 319.9 46.1 Total non-current assets 978.2 484.0 Current assets Corporate income tax receivable 27.6 12.5 Trade and other receivables 10,993.2 7,553.2 Inventory 483.7 35.8 Equity instruments (unpledged) 586.9 231.4 Equity instruments (pledged as collateral) 6,337.2 4,446.6 Derivative instruments 2,320.7 1,163.5 Stock borrowing 2,858.2 1,781.7 Treasury instruments (unpledged) 138.5 556.2 Treasury instruments (pledged) and assets held under agreements to sell (repledged) 3,496.8 2,912.9 Fixed income securities (unpledged) 16.0 87.7 Fixed income securities (pledged as collateral) 82.4 — Reverse repurchase agreements 3,117.1 2,490.4 Cash and cash equivalents 2,881.2 2,556.6 Assets classified as held for sale 357.4 — Total current assets 33,696.9 23,828.5 Total assets 34,675.1 24,312.5





31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Liabilities Current liabilities Repurchase agreements 4,148.9 2,305.8 Trade and other payables 12,956.4 9,740.4 Stock lending 5,496.7 4,952.1 Short securities 2,215.7 1,704.6 Short term borrowings 200.0 152.0 Lease liability 9.9 10.5 Derivative instruments 2,234.4 751.7 Corporate tax 8.5 41.9 Debt securities 3,394.3 2,119.6 Provisions 3.8 0.6 Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale 294.8 — Total current liabilities 30,963.4 21,779.2 Non-current liabilities Lease liability 87.4 67.0 Derivative instruments 19.4 — Debt securities 2,327.3 1,484.9 Deferred tax liability 14.0 4.5 Total non-current liabilities 2,448.1 1,556.4 Total liabilities 33,411.5 23,335.6 Total net assets 1,263.6 976.9 Equity Share capital 0.1 0.1 Share premium 227.2 202.6 Retained earnings 982.0 722.4 Own shares (58.5) (23.2) Other reserves 15.4 (22.6) Total equity attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Group 1,166.2 879.3 Non-controlling interest (0.2) — Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 97.6 97.6 Total equity 1,263.6 976.9



