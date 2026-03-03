HCI Group Authorizes $80 Million Stock Repurchase Program

TAMPA, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has authorized a program to repurchase up to $80 million of the company’s common shares, subject to market conditions.

The program permits the company to repurchase shares for cash periodically in open market purchases, block transactions, privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, or by other means, including through the use of trading programs intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions, including Rule 10b-18 under that Act. The timing and total amount of any stock repurchases will be determined at management's discretion and depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices and other considerations. The share repurchase program has a term of one year, does not obligate HCI Group to acquire a specific number of shares of common stock, and may be canceled or suspended at any time without notice.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company and leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the trading price of the company’s common shares or changes in the company’s cash flow will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to repurchase shares. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-5341

notis@hcigroup.com