Sparklight Launches Mobile Service with Limited-Time Offer of One Free Unlimited Line for 12 Months

PHOENIX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As reliable mobile connectivity becomes increasingly essential for education, work, healthcare access and everyday life, Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1 million customers across 24 states, has introduced Sparklight Mobile, expanding affordable wireless options for customers and reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing reliable, easy-to-use connectivity solutions.





Sparklight Mobile is a no-contract prepaid wireless service available exclusively to Sparklight internet customers. The service offers unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage and straightforward pricing, with plans starting at $15 per month when bundled with Sparklight home internet service.

As part of a limited-time promotional offer, eligible new and existing customers can receive one unlimited mobile line at no cost for 12 months. After the 12-month promotional period, standard unlimited plan pricing applies. A one-time SIM activation fee and taxes may apply.

As of March 2, 2026, Sparklight Mobile is available in all Sparklight service areas.

“In today’s world, staying connected at home and on the go is essential,” said Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services at Sparklight. “Sparklight Mobile gives customers a dependable mobile option that delivers the flexibility, reliability and value they expect from a provider they already know and trust. By offering a free unlimited line for a full year, we’re making it even easier for customers to experience the benefits of bundled connectivity.”

Simple Plans, Straightforward Pricing

Sparklight Mobile includes:

1 GB of data for $15 per month

5 GB of data for $25 per month

Unlimited data for $30 per month



All plans include unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, no contracts, no credit checks and no in-store activation. Customers can keep their existing mobile number when switching.

Added Protection with Mobile Device Care

To complement its new mobile offering, Sparklight also provides optional Mobile Device Care for customers who bring their own devices to the network. Mobile Device Care includes coverage for accidental damage and post-warranty malfunctions, including:

Cracked screen repair

Accidental damage

Operational failure

Battery replacement

In addition to repair coverage, the service provides access to technical support for enrolled devices. Mobile Device Care is available for $5, $9 or $11 per month, depending on the device.

A Natural Extension of Sparklight’s Connectivity Mission

The launch of Sparklight Mobile marks a meaningful step forward in Sparklight’s mission to provide seamless, reliable connectivity solutions to the communities it serves. By combining home internet and mobile into one ecosystem, customers benefit from a simple, integrated experience built on the company’s long-standing service reputation.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings to include mobile service alongside our fiber-powered home internet,” Mokry said. “This launch gives customers a seamless way to stay connected wherever they are, and reinforces our commitment to innovation, reliability and always working for our customers.”

Learn More or Enroll

Customers can explore plans, review eligibility requirements, check device compatibility or get started at: www.sparklight.com/mobile.

For more information about Sparklight’s broader connectivity solutions, customers can visit:

www.sparklight.com/internet

www.sparklight.com/about



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sparklight Mobile and who can sign up?

Sparklight Mobile is a no-contract prepaid wireless service available exclusively to Sparklight internet customers. New and existing customers in Sparklight service areas can enroll and bundle mobile service with their home internet plan.

How can I get a free unlimited mobile line from Sparklight?

Eligible Sparklight internet customers can receive one unlimited mobile line free for 12 months as part of a limited-time promotional offer. After 12 months, standard unlimited plan pricing applies, and a one-time SIM activation fee and taxes may apply.

How much do Sparklight Mobile plans cost?

Sparklight Mobile prepaid plans start at $15 per month for 1 GB of data, $25 per month for 5 GB and $30 per month for unlimited data when bundled with Sparklight internet service. All plans include unlimited talk, text and nationwide coverage.

Does Sparklight Mobile require a contract or credit check?

No. Sparklight Mobile is a prepaid, no-contract wireless service with no credit checks and no in-store activation requirements. Customers can enroll online and keep their existing mobile number.

What does Sparklight Mobile Device Care cover?

Mobile Device Care is an optional protection plan for customers who bring their own device. Coverage includes cracked screen repair, accidental damage, operational failure, battery replacement and access to technical support.

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we’re not just shaping the future of connectivity – we’re transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don’t just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We’re dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them — one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are.

