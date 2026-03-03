Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golconda Gold Ltd. (“Golconda Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified and begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Ravi Sood, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are very pleased to have graduated to OTCQX, an important milestone as the Company continues its growth. The admission to OTCQX comes at an opportune time as the Company looks to focus on the U.S. markets, increasing access to and visibility of our shares to U.S. investors, as we restart our Summit gold and silver mine in New Mexico, U.S.”

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQX under the symbol “GGGOF”. Golconda Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at the highest standards, focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

