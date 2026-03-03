The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) Announces Inaugural List of Recognized Special Education Summer Camp Programs

New York, NY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) today announced the release of its inaugural Recognized Special Education Summer Camp Programs list, featuring 55 summer camps across the United States that demonstrate meaningful dedication to serving children and youth with disabilities.

The NASET Recognized Special Education Summer Camp Programs list provides families with a comprehensive resource to help identify summer programs where their children can enjoy a wonderful summer filled with new friendships, supportive staff, and a safe and healthy environment to grow. Each camp included on the list was evaluated for its commitment to inclusive programming, trained staff, and developmentally appropriate experiences for campers with a range of abilities and needs.

Among the 55 camps recognized, NASET has designated four programs as Best-in-Class for their exceptional standards of care, programming, and commitment to the special education community:

• SOAR Inc.

• Camp Nuhop

• Summer@CIP

• Camp Anne

An additional eight programs have been named NASET Recommended for their strong commitment to inclusive summer experiences:

• Camp Akeela

• Elks Camp Moore

• Camp Encourage

• Speech of Cake Summer Programs

• Camp Echoing Hills

• Georgia Lions Camp Inc.

• Adventure Day Camp

• Camp PARC

This initiative builds on NASET’s nearly two decades of recognizing excellence across the special education landscape. Since 2008, NASET has recognized licensed private special education schools throughout the country as Schools of Excellence, the highest honor a private special education school can achieve through the professional association. NASET has similarly recognized outstanding public charter schools through its Exceptional Charter Schools program.

Looking ahead, NASET will continue to expand its recognition programs this spring with the release of the 2026 Schools of Excellence and Exceptional Charter Schools lists. Additionally, the organization is excited to announce an inaugural Trusted Special Education Service Providers listing, also expected this spring.

"Every child deserves access to a summer experience where they feel welcomed, supported, and empowered to try new things," said NASET. "We are proud to provide families with a trusted resource to find camps that truly understand and embrace the needs of children with disabilities, and we look forward to growing this list in the years ahead."

About NASET

Founded in 2004, the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) provides five board certifications in areas including special education advocacy, IEP development, and paraprofessional support. NASET serves a community of over 100,000 teachers, administrators, professionals, and families, offering a weekly newsletter, monthly webinars on critical special education topics such as policy, law, and IEP composition, an active private membership community, and publishing the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a peer-reviewed journal advancing research, policy, and practice.

With certifications, memberships, and advertising opportunities reaching one of the largest and most dedicated audiences in the field, NASET continues to be the trusted national leader for resources, recognition, and professional growth in special education.



