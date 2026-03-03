Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that on Tuesday March 10, 2026, at 1:40 PM EDT, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be accessible on the Events page of the Aclaris website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

