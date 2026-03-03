Quirky Things Canadians Can Claim on Their Taxes - From Body Glitter, Dumbbells, Snow Removal to Home Alarms and Umbrellas

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When preparing to file your taxes, nipple tassels, kitchen blenders, and face masks may not be top-of-mind as expenses to make sure you claim, but the reality is that there are hundreds of thousands of quirky expenses Canadians may be able to claim depending on the nature of their job. While there are more than 400 tax credits and benefits that Canadians may be eligible for, there are many more expenses that might also provide tax relief.

For millions of Canadians, especially the roughly 1 in 5 Canadians that are gig workers, self-employed or business owners, and commission-based workers, there are a near limitless array of weird, wonderful, and sometimes just bizarre tax-deductible expenses that can be claimed. In the eyes of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), any Canadian who derives an income from a side hustle, gig, or contract work must file their taxes in a similar way to self-employed or small business owners, which is helpful when business expenses are in the mix.

“The golden rule is that business expenses must pass the CRA’s stress test. They must be reasonable, necessary, directly related to earning income, and be properly documented,” said Yannick Lemay, Tax Expert at H&R Block Canada. “Keeping receipts or invoices is key for any expenses you claim when filing your taxes. For unusual items, adding a note on what it was used for can be helpful - both in tracking your own expenses and in the event that the CRA reviews your claims.”

H&R Block points to some of the more interesting expenses Canadians may be eligible to claim back on their taxes:

Psychic Services (for Business Decisions): Yes, you heard it right. If a self-employed person or business owner pays a consultant (even a psychic or astrologer) for business advice, it may be deductible as a professional fee if it’s genuinely for business purposes and invoiced accordingly.



Umbrellas: Canadians collectively spend millions of dollars on umbrellas each year, with a whopping 36 million reportedly sold in Canada in 2024 alone according to Market Growth Reports. For many Canadians such as gig workers or Canadians that earn commission income, umbrellas can be tax deductible. This includes eligible real estate or sales agents, golf caddies, club bouncers, or Uber drivers providing shelter to their passengers getting in and out of their vehicles.



Electric Bike or Scooter: Any vehicle or mode of transport that gig or self-employed workers use for their services may be claimed as a business expense, such as Uber Eats, Instacart, or DoorDash drivers. It may be considered a capital asset, meaning you claim the cost over time using the Capital Cost Allowance.

Music Subscriptions: Trying to make the case that you NEED to listen to music to be more productive at work won’t pass the CRA stress test. But there are numerous businesses and jobs where workers could potentially claim streaming subscriptions or commercial music licensing expenses - from hairdressers to fitness and Pilates instructors, retail spaces, to rickshaw drivers and therapists.



Bikini Wax, Makeup and Grooming: For any Canadians who rely on their physical presence to make a living, such as models, actors, performers and content creators, they might be thrilled to learn they may be eligible to claim a variety of beauty, self-care and hair styling products as business expenses. There are numerous items that could be claimed depending on the nature of your job – from manicures, to makeup, to hair extensions and even body shimmer. But… let’s keep it real. Unless you ‘need’ to wear a bikini for your job, the CRA won’t cover your Brazilian wax, so remember the direction of “reasonable and necessary” expenses.



Costumes, Heels, and Nipple Tassels: If you’re a self-employed adult entertainer, stage-specific clothing and accessories (like platform heels, themed costumes, or nipple covers) can be claimed if they are only used for work and not everyday wear.



Snow Removal for a Home Office: If you’re self-employed or run a business from home that clients visit regularly, snow removal costs may be claimed as part of home-office maintenance.



Gaming Equipment, Dating Apps, Baking Trays and Dumbbells (and Pretty Much Anything in Between): The influencer business is booming with an estimated 127 million influencers worldwide, according to Storybox. According to Indeed, the average Canadian influencer salary is more than $82,000 annually, and the reality is that there is a vast array of expenses that can be claimed on your tax return depending on the nature of your work.



For gamers driving an income through streaming on social channels, that could include gaming and video equipment; for content creators reviewing their dating experiences it might include dating app subscriptions; budding chefs may be able to claim kitchen equipment and cooking ingredients; fitness influencers could claim gym equipment costs; and any array of beauty or other products that lifestyle influencers test and review can be tax deductible.



Car Cleaning and Detailing: Whether you’re driving people around through rideshare apps, or transporting dogs as a dog walker, there are multiple vehicle-related expenses you can claim. Beyond a portion of the running and maintenance costs of your vehicle, you may be able to claim car washes, interior detailing, and even odour or stain removal.



Home Security Systems: If you run a home-based business with products or inventory that you need to store at home, or if your job requires expensive equipment, a portion of the alarm system costs or monitoring fees may be deductible.



“We have seen every form of weird and wonderful when it comes to expenses you can claim. Regardless of what it is, a key thing to ask yourself is ‘would I still buy this if it wasn’t for my job or business’ - whether it’s accessories, subscriptions, technology or grooming products,” said Lemay. “If the answer is no, it may well be claimable. If it’s something that has both personal and business benefits such as an electric scooter, home alarm, snow removal or gym equipment, it may be that only a portion can be claimed. The key thing is understanding all the potential benefits, credits and expenses you are eligible to claim, as every person’s circumstances are unique.”

