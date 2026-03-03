Goodfood Appoints Two Independent Directors to Advance Turnaround and Digital Strategy

MONTREAL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced the immediate appointment of Alberto Haddadand Omar Omran as independent members of its Board of Directors. The Board now comprises 5 directors, 4 of whom are independent.

Alberto Haddad brings more than three decades of global investment, restructuring and governance experience across venture capital, real estate, healthcare and technology. His expertise in capital allocation, turnarounds and balance-sheet management will support Goodfood’s focus on financial strength, operational discipline and long-term value creation.

Omar Omran brings extensive experience leading large-scale digital transformation initiatives across multi-unit consumer businesses. His unique blend of expertise in AI-driven personalization, guest-facing platforms, and mobile commerce will help accelerate Goodfood’s digital innovation and enhance our customers’ experience.

“These appointments strengthen our Board at a pivotal time,” said Chairman and CEO Selim Bassoul. “Alberto’s financial and turnaround expertise, combined with Omar’s digital transformation leadership, will enhance our execution and support the next phase of Goodfood’s growth,” concluded Mr. Bassoul.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

