OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Golconda Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF), an unhedged gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golconda Gold Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Golconda Gold Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GGGOF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Ravi Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Golconda Gold, commented: “We are very pleased to have graduated to OTCQX, an important milestone as the company continues its growth. The admission to OTCQX comes at an opportune time as the company looks to focus on the U.S. markets, increasing access to and visibility of our shares to U.S. investors, as we restart our Summit gold and silver mine in New Mexico, U.S.”

About Golconda Gold Ltd.

Golconda Gold Ltd. is an unhedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. We are committed to operating at world-class standards, focused on the safety of our employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which we operate.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

