Optivate Is Here: A New Name, a Bolder Vision, and Continued Commitment to Elevating Ophthalmology

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optivate, formerly EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems and its subsidiary Abillifeye, today announced the official launch of its new brand identity and website at optivatehealth.com. The launch marks a defining milestone in the company's evolution — not just a name change, but a declaration of who Optivate is, what it stands for, and where it is going.

For years, EyeMD EMR built its reputation as the trusted technology partner of ophthalmology practices across the country — earning the prestigious Best in KLAS Award for Ophthalmology EHR and winning the confidence of providers who demand reliability, precision, and partnership. That foundation doesn't change. What changes is how we express that vision, and the name that carries it forward.

Optivate is purpose-built for the way ophthalmologists actually work. The platform delivers a unified suite—EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement—designed to eliminate friction, reduce administrative burden, and put providers back in command of their time and their patient relationships. The new brand also reflects a forward-looking commitment to AI-enabled workflows and seamlessly connected solutions that keep pace with the future of healthcare.

“The launch of Optivate is more than a rebrand, it is a declaration of our purpose. We have spent years listening to ophthalmologists, understanding the real pressures they face, and building technology that makes their lives better. Optivate is the name that captures that mission with clarity and conviction. We are not just changing what people call us; we are signaling that we are ready to lead this industry into a new era. The best is ahead of us, and we are just getting started.”

— Abdiel Marin, CEO, Optivate

The new optivatehealth.com website is the first visible expression of Optivate's refreshed identity — a clean, modern, and intuitive digital home built to match the experience the company delivers to its clients. Visitors will find a full overview of Optivate's platform, its values, its vision, and its unwavering commitment to the ophthalmology community.

For existing clients, there is nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to. All systems, support channels, billing processes, contracts, and login credentials remain unchanged. The rebrand is seamless by design, because Optivate's first priority is and always will be its clients’ uninterrupted success.

“This launch is the result of deep, intentional work. Not just on our brand, but on every layer of how we serve our clients. We are building a highly focused specialty platform designed to adapt to the rhythms and realities of eye care delivery, and that focus drives everything we do. It guides how we develop, how to decide what to build next, and how we support our practices. The brand may be new, but what defines us is the dedication of the entire Optivate team, the strength of our technology, and the trust we earn through measurable results.”

— James Won, COO, Optivate

Clarity That Powers Confident Care

Optivate’s mission is clear: to enhance the delivery of ophthalmic care through advanced technology that streamlines workflows, empowers providers, and elevates patient outcomes. Its vision is equally bold: a future where every ophthalmology practice thrives, powered by intelligent technology, respected for its care, and unburdened by complexity.

That vision is anchored in five core values: 1) partnering with practices to prioritize care; 2) owning outcomes and earning trust; 3) elevating the standard; 4) making complexity feel simple; and 5) communicating with clarity, kindness, and purpose.

To explore the new brand, learn about Optivate’s platform, or to get in touch with the team, visit optivatehealth.com.

About Optivate

Optivate (formerly EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems and its subsidiary, Abillifeye) is a specialty healthcare technology company delivering purpose-built software and solutions exclusively for ophthalmology practices. From EHR and practice management to revenue cycle management and patient engagement, Optivate provides the tools, support, and expertise that eye care providers need to remove friction, empower their teams, and elevate every patient outcome. Learn more at optivatehealth.com.

Media Contact: Gus Savloff | Gus.Savloff@optivatehealth.com