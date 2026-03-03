Coal Industry Research and Global Long-term Forecast Report 2025-2035: Industrial Expansion, Steel Production and Infrastructure Growth Drive Coal Market Surge with Asia at the Forefront

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Mining Method, Type of Coal Grade, Type of End Users, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coal market size is estimated to grow from USD 767.94 billion in the current year to USD 1.43 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period, till 2035



Coal is essential across various sectors, including the production of steel, cement, and chemicals. Coal remains significant due to its role as a primary source of electricity generation. Its characteristics of cost-effectiveness and abundance make it particularly suitable for energy generation, especially in areas where alternative energy options are expensive or less accessible.





Moreover, the coal industry is currently experiencing a period of transformation, largely influenced by heightened demand from different end users. The surge in construction and urban development initiatives is contributing to substantial growth in the coal market. Additionally, global economic conditions are essential in determining the dynamics of the coal market. The rise in economic activity and industrialization has escalated energy demands, which has further propelled coal consumption. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the coal market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia captures the majority share of the market. This leadership can be linked to considerable industrial growth and rising energy needs, China and India are at the forefront as the world's top coal producers. Additionally, the market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the crucial role in steel production and the rapid expansion of construction and infrastructure within the APAC region.

Coal Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Coal



Based on type of coal, the global coal market is segmented into anthracite, bituminous, lignite, metallurgical, sub-bituminous, and thermal coal. According to our estimates, currently, the bituminous coal captures the majority of the market share, due to its superior energy content compared to sub-bituminous and lignite coals. This characteristic also makes bituminous coal a preferred choice for electricity generation. In addition, this type of coal is utilized as fuel in several industries, such as cement manufacturing, paper production, and certain chemical processes.



Market Share by Type of Mining Method



Based on type of mining method, the global coal market is segmented into surface mining and underground mining. According to our estimates, currently, the surface mining segment captures the majority of the market share. On the other hand, the underground mining segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to the advancements in underground mining technology that enhance efficiency.



Market Share by Type of Coal Grade



Based on type of coal grade, the global coal market is segmented high-grade, low-grade and medium grade. According to our estimates, currently, the medium grade bituminous coal captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the availability of reserves, along with the rising energy demands of the nation.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global coal market is segmented into cement manufacturers, steel production companies, and thermal generation. According to our estimates, currently, the thermal generation segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the effectiveness and affordability as a source of energy for electricity generation.



On the other hand, the production of steel and cement segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global coal market is segmented into large size companies and small and mid-size companies. Large enterprises possess the resources and capabilities to significantly invest in manufacturing infrastructure, technological advancements, and marketing efforts, allowing them to produce coal at a lower cost per unit than their smaller counterparts.



In addition, medium and small companies provide coal that is a cost-effective alternative of good quality. This sector is projected to grow by 2035 due to rising demand and the improved availability of high-quality coal in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $767.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1430 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

