ICG plc (the “Company”)

3 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 2 March 2026, Sonia Baxendale, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sonia Baxendale 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence



GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £16.39 5,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000

£16.39 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-02 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344