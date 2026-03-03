Sanara MedTech Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 24, 2026

FORT WORTH, TX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 before the U.S. financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on March 24, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 658106. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, April 07, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 53559.

A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call is accessible by clicking here and will be made available under the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.sanaramedtech.com/. An online replay will be available for approximately one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market. The Company develops, markets and distributes surgical products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals. Each of the Company’s products and technologies are designed to achieve the goal of providing better clinical outcomes at a lower overall cost for patients. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American surgical tissue repair market. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Powder, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix, as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products including: ACTIGEN® Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. The Company believes it can drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. The Company strives to be one of the most innovative and comprehensive providers of effective surgical solutions and is continually seeking to expand its offerings for patients requiring treatments in the United States. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of the Company’s products, and the regulatory approval process. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

