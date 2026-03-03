Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a track-mounted reverse-circulation (“RVC”) drill rig and crew to its Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada’s gold and silver-rich Walker Lane. The MPD-1500 RVC track-mounted drill rig will augment the diamond drill rig currently operating at Santa Fe with a focus on drilling areas of the project that have seen little or no exploration drilling.

Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Executive Chair, President, CEO, and Founder commented: “Since the Company’s inception, Lahontan drilling has focused on resource definition and expansion to support our goal of resuming gold and silver production and mining operations at Santa Fe. With the approval of our exploration Plan of Operations, Lahontan can now drill over 700 new holes, exploring areas of the project that have been under-explored or overlooked by previous operators. We are very proud of the progress the Company has made toward a re-start of mining at Santa Fe in 2027, however the resumption of true exploration drilling is yet another exciting chapter in the evolution of the Santa Fe Mine project, a chapter that has the potential to unlock the true mineral potential of our district-scale land package.”

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the “Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project”, Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.

Qualified Person

Brian J. Maher, M.Sc., CPG-12342, is a “Qualified Person” as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all technical disclosure other than the Mineral Resource Estimate as noted above.‎ Mr. Maher is Vice President-Exploration for Lahontan Gold and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kimberly Ann

Founder, CEO, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400

Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: