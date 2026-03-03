Micropolis Signs $9.3 Million Commercial Development and Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with AfricAI to Expand AI-Driven Autonomous Vehicles Across Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles (“UGVs”) and AI-driven autonomous mobility solutions, today announced it has signed a comprehensive commercial agreement with AfricAI Limited (“AfricAI”) that includes the development of three new customized autonomous vehicle models and a multi-year distribution agreement covering several African markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Micropolis will design, develop, test, and validate three new UGV platforms tailored specifically for African operating environments. The total contract value for the development program is approximately $9.3 million over an expected 18-month project period. The new models will be customized for:

Police and Public Safety Operations

Agricultural and Agri-Automation Application

Border Control and Remote Surveillance Missions



Each platform will be engineered to address the unique terrain, climate, infrastructure, and operational requirements across African regions, including off-road mobility, desert and high-temperature performance, long-range communications, AI-enabled situational awareness, and mission-specific payload configurations.

The agreement also includes real-environment pilot testing across selected African sites prior to full commercialization.

In addition to the development program, AfricAI has entered into a three-year distribution agreement under which AfricAI, through its subsidiary AfricaAI Technology FZ LLC, will purchase, market, and distribute Micropolis’ autonomous vehicle platforms, including the existing M-Patrol models and the newly developed customized systems.

AfricAI will hold exclusive distribution rights in the Economic Community of West African States (“ECOWAS”), South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania.

The combined development and distribution framework positions Micropolis to significantly expand its commercial footprint across Africa while accelerating deployment of AI-enabled robotics solutions in security, infrastructure protection, agriculture modernization, and border management.

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics, commented, “This agreement is an important step in our strategy to expand our presence in high-growth international markets. Africa is a dynamic and rapidly evolving region with increasing demand for intelligent automation solutions. By partnering with an established distributor, we strengthen our ability to deliver localized support while accelerating international adoption of our products.”

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About AfricAI Limited

AfricAI Limited is a Pan-African technology venture focused on advancing locally relevant artificial intelligence solutions deployed across the African continent. Launched as a strategic collaboration among international and regional partners committed to building sovereign AI capabilities within Africa, AfricAI focuses on developing and scaling enterprise-grade AI systems tailored to local business, government, and community needs. The company emphasises technology designed and deployed within Africa, leveraging regional infrastructure to deliver inclusive, culturally aware, and context-adapted AI applications across sectors including public administration, healthcare, digital identity, and enterprise services.

