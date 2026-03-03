Surfactant Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2035: Rapid Industrialization, Bio-Based Surfactant Innovation and Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies Propel Strong Growth

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactant Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Source, Type of Surfactant, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surfactant market size is estimated to grow from USD 48.74 billion in the current year to USD 87.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The global market for surfactants is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial development in emerging nations like China and India. This growth is also expected to boost global surfactant sales. Furthermore, recent innovations in surfactant products and advancements in manufacturing techniques include improved technologies, rising demand for bio-based surfactants, and the incorporation of automation and AI in production processes.





Importantly, increasing environmental concerns regarding wastewater risks, particularly in the pharmaceuticals and personal care sectors, have led various national authorities and regulatory bodies to require the use of bio-based surfactants. Moreover, advancements in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) have led to the development of new categories of surfactants that function effectively in difficult reservoir conditions, achieving ultra-low interfacial tension and improving oil recovery.

Currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization, urban growth, and an expanding population that boosts demand in various sectors such as personal care, household cleaning, and industrial uses.



Surfactant Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Source



Based on type of source, the global surfactant market is segmented into biobased and synthetic. According to our estimates, currently, the biobased segment captures the majority of the market share. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness and a preference for sustainable products.



Market Share by Type of Surfactant



Based on type of surfactant, the global surfactant market is segmented into amphoteric, anionic, cationic and nonionic. According to our estimates, currently, the anionic segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their exceptional cleaning and foaming capabilities, making them highly efficient for various applications, especially in household and industrial cleaning products.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global surfactant market is segmented into food & beverages, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, personal care, plastics, textile and others. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial & institutional cleaning segment captures the majority of the market share. This trend is primarily due to the heightened emphasis on workplace hygiene, especially after COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the personal care segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increased consumer awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness, resulting in a higher demand for products like shampoos and body washes that incorporate surfactants for their cleansing abilities.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the global surfactant market is segmented direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to our estimates, currently, the distributors segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their capability to manage large quantities of surfactants and provide extensive coverage across various markets, as well as the rising global demand for efficient supply chain solutions in the industrial surfactant sector.



Market Share by Geographical Regions

