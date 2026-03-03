AI Investment Trends & Spending Outlook Report 2026: Focus on Talent and Ecosystem Development, Policies, Government Support, Regulation, and Government Support, Private AI, M&A

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Investment Trends & Spending Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers in-depth insights into global AI investment growth. It examines corporate investment patterns in AI, including a detailed analysis of private investments, mergers and acquisitions.
It also covers startup and venture capital (VC) investments, along with regional trends comparing VC funding across different areas. A separate section provides insights into government investments, grants and contracts for AI innovation in the public sector.
The report further examines AI investment trends across industries and analyzes the future investment outlook, focusing on emerging areas such as genAI, AI infrastructure and data management and processing. Strategic recommendations for investors are also included.
The report includes:
- In-depth insights into global AI investment growth
- Analysis of corporate investment patterns in AI, including private investments, mergers, and acquisitions
- Coverage of startup and venture capital (VC) investments and regional VC funding trends
- Insights into government investments, grants, and contracts supporting AI innovation
- Examination of AI investment trends across key industries
- Analysis of future investment outlook, focusing on genAI, AI infrastructure, and data management and processing
- Strategic recommendations for investors
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Scope
- Market Summary
- AI Corporate Investment Trends
- Themes and Focus Areas
- Public Funding and Initiatives
- Enterprise Adoption: A More Sobering Reality
- Rising Concerns Over an Emerging AI Investment Bubble
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 AI Corporate Investment Trends
- Overview
- Key Enablers of AI Investment
- AI Infrastructure
- Talent and Ecosystem Development
- Policy, Regulation, and Government Support
- Corporate Investment Trends
- Private AI Investments
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
Chapter 3 AI Venture Capital and Startups
- Global AI Venture Capital (VC)
- Startup Activity
- The U.S.
- China
- Europe
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 4 Investment Themes and Focus Areas
- Overview
- GenAI
- AI Infrastructure
- Energy Infrastructure
- Data Management and Processing
- Vertical AI Applications
- Medical and Healthcare
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Defense
- Financial Services / Fintech
- Agentic AI
- Physical AI
- Mega-Deal Analysis
- Mounting Anxiety Over Circular AI Economy
- Future Investment Outlook
Chapter 5 Public Funding and Initiatives
- Public Investment Strategies and Trends in AI by Region/Country
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East
- Public-Private Partnership Model
- Sovereign AI
Chapter 6 AI Investment Patterns Across Industries
- Overview
- Healthcare
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics
- Banking and Financial Services
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Automotive
- Telecom
- Retail
- Food and Beverages
- Media and Entertainment
- Education and EdTech
- Others
- A Pause in the Hype: Investment Soars, Adoption Momentum Slows
Chapter 7 Investors' Insights and Strategic Recommendations
- Key Takeaways
- Strategic Recommendations for Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rprsho
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.