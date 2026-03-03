AI Investment Trends & Spending Outlook Report 2026: Focus on Talent and Ecosystem Development, Policies, Government Support, Regulation, and Government Support, Private AI, M&A

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Investment Trends & Spending Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers in-depth insights into global AI investment growth. It examines corporate investment patterns in AI, including a detailed analysis of private investments, mergers and acquisitions.

It also covers startup and venture capital (VC) investments, along with regional trends comparing VC funding across different areas. A separate section provides insights into government investments, grants and contracts for AI innovation in the public sector.

The report further examines AI investment trends across industries and analyzes the future investment outlook, focusing on emerging areas such as genAI, AI infrastructure and data management and processing. Strategic recommendations for investors are also included.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

AI Corporate Investment Trends

Themes and Focus Areas

Public Funding and Initiatives

Enterprise Adoption: A More Sobering Reality

Rising Concerns Over an Emerging AI Investment Bubble

Conclusion

Chapter 2 AI Corporate Investment Trends

Overview

Key Enablers of AI Investment

AI Infrastructure

Talent and Ecosystem Development

Policy, Regulation, and Government Support

Corporate Investment Trends

Private AI Investments

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Chapter 3 AI Venture Capital and Startups

Global AI Venture Capital (VC)

Startup Activity

The U.S.

China

Europe

Key Takeaways

Chapter 4 Investment Themes and Focus Areas

Overview

GenAI

AI Infrastructure

Energy Infrastructure

Data Management and Processing

Vertical AI Applications

Medical and Healthcare

Autonomous Vehicles

Defense

Financial Services / Fintech

Agentic AI

Physical AI

Mega-Deal Analysis

Mounting Anxiety Over Circular AI Economy

Future Investment Outlook

Chapter 5 Public Funding and Initiatives

Public Investment Strategies and Trends in AI by Region/Country

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East

Public-Private Partnership Model

Sovereign AI

Chapter 6 AI Investment Patterns Across Industries

Overview

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics

Banking and Financial Services

Logistics and Supply Chain

Automotive

Telecom

Retail

Food and Beverages

Media and Entertainment

Education and EdTech

Others

A Pause in the Hype: Investment Soars, Adoption Momentum Slows

Chapter 7 Investors' Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Key Takeaways

Strategic Recommendations for Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

