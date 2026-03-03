Paris Hilton Shares Her Experience with JORNAY PM and Launches New 'Embrace Your Sparkle' Campaign with Collegium to Empower the ADHD Community

– Paris Hilton shares her personal ADHD journey and encourages others to see ADHD in a new light –

–Together, Paris and Collegium are reframing common stereotypes and highlighting experiences that are often part of living with ADHD, including the importance of talking to a doctor and finding an individualized treatment plan –



Credit: Ashley Osborn

STOUGHTON, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company, and Paris Hilton, an entrepreneur, musician, author, and advocate, announced today ‘Embrace Your Sparkle’, a campaign aimed at encouraging broader understanding and open dialogue about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ADHD affects approximately 15.5 million adults1 and 6.5 million children in the U.S.2 with an estimated 70% continuing to experience symptoms into adulthood3. However, ADHD remains frequently underrecognized in adults, contributing to delayed diagnosis4,5. And for many, the diagnosis comes with a stigma, often in the forms of stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination6.

For Paris, living with ADHD has included moments shaped by stigma and self-doubt, but it has also brought a creative spark, inspired innovation in her business endeavors, and shaped a unique way of approaching the world. Through ‘Embrace Your Sparkle’, she is sharing her story to help broaden the narrative around ADHD and normalize conversations not only about the diagnosis itself, but about how people manage it in their everyday lives.

“I’ve learned to look at ADHD from a different perspective,” said Paris Hilton. “‘Embrace Your Sparkle’ reminds me that ADHD can be a source of creativity and courage. At the same time, the day-to-day challenges of ADHD symptoms are very real. There are days when balancing motherhood, music, and work feels overwhelming, and I know so many people can relate to that."

“ADHD shows up differently for everyone, and too often those experiences are disregarded or minimized,” said Scott Dreyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical. “Paris brings an authentic and powerful perspective to help shine a light on the everyday realities of living with ADHD and the importance of finding support that fits each individual.”

Paris’ Treatment Experience to Help Manage ADHD Symptoms

It may not have been apparent to others, but staying focused was a daily struggle for Paris. Her ADHD symptoms often felt most difficult at the start of the day - when mornings became overwhelming, and it felt like she was behind before the day even began. After speaking with her doctor, she found a treatment plan to help manage her symptoms and support her routine and needs.

For Paris, that plan includes JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) extended-release capsules, CII, a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant indicated for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 years and older. JORNAY PM is taken in the evening and is designed to begin working in the morning with lasting symptom support throughout the day and into the early evening. JORNAY PM may help increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity.

Paris explained, “I like that I take JORNAY PM at night, because it fits into my routine. When I wake up, it’s already working and lasts throughout my day into early evening.”

Paris’ experience reflects her individual treatment journey. Individual results may vary. Individuals should consult a healthcare provider to discuss appropriate ADHD treatment options.

What is JORNAY PM?

JORNAY PM is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription medicine used for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in people 6 years of age and older. JORNAY PM may help increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in people 6 years of age and older with ADHD. JORNAY PM is not recommended for use in children under 6 years of age with ADHD.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

JORNAY PM is a federally controlled substance (CII) because it contains methylphenidate and has a high chance of abuse and misuse and may lead to substance use problems, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of JORNAY PM can lead to overdose and death, which is increased with higher doses of JORNAY PM or if it is used in ways that are not approved, such as snorting or injection. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should check for signs of abuse, misuse, and addiction before starting and during treatment with JORNAY PM. JORNAY PM may lead to physical dependence after prolonged use, even if taken as directed by your HCP. Tell your HCP if you or your child have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

JORNAY PM can be a target for people who abuse prescription medicines or street drugs. Keep JORNAY PM in a safe place to protect it from theft. Never give your JORNAY PM to anyone else, because it may cause death or harm them. Selling or giving away JORNAY PM may harm others and is against the law.

JORNAY PM should not be taken if you or your child is allergic to methylphenidate or any of the ingredients in JORNAY PM or is taking or has taken an antidepressant called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) within the last 14 days.

JORNAY PM may cause other serious side effects, including:

Risks for people with serious heart disease. Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Call your HCP or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if there are any signs of heart problems, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fainting during treatment.

Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Increased blood pressure and heart rate. Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment.

Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment. Mental (psychiatric) problems, including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Call your HCP right away if there are any new or worsening mental symptoms or problems during treatment.

including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Painful and prolonged erections (priapism) in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away.

in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away. Circulation problems in fingers and toes (peripheral vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s phenomenon). Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Call your HCP right away if any signs of unexplained wounds appear on fingers or toes.

Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Slowing of growth (height and weight) in children. Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM.

Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM. Eye problems (increased pressure in the eye and glaucoma). Tell your HCP about any eye problems. Call your HCP right away if changes in vision or eye pain, swelling, or redness occurs.

Tell your HCP about any eye problems. Call your HCP right away if changes in vision or eye pain, swelling, or redness occurs. New or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome. Tell your HCP if any new or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome occurs.





Before taking JORNAY PM, tell your HCP if you or your child:

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if JORNAY PM will harm an unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. JORNAY PM passes into the breast milk.





Tell your HCP about all of the medicines that you or your child takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. JORNAY PM and some medicines may interact with each other and cause serious side effects. Especially tell your HCP if you or your child takes medicine to treat depression, including MAOIs.

Avoid drinking alcohol during treatment with JORNAY PM. This may cause a faster release of the medicine in JORNAY PM.

The most common side effects of methylphenidate include decreased appetite, trouble sleeping, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach pain, weight loss, anxiety, dizziness, irritability, mood swings (affect lability), increased heart rate, and increased blood pressure.

The most common side effects of JORNAY PM in clinical studies in children ages 6 to 12 with ADHD include trouble sleeping, decreased appetite, restlessness (psychomotor hyperactivity), headache, nausea, mood swings and vomiting. These are not all the possible side effects of JORNAY PM.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Medication Guide, and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

Learn more at JORNAYPM.com or follow JORNAY PM on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about ‘Embrace Your Sparkle’, visit jornaypm.com/embrace-your-sparkle.

About​ ​Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by JORNAY PM. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

For more information about Collegium, please visit www.collegiumpharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and @CollegiumPharma on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to the objectives and potential impact of the ‘Embrace Your Sparkle’ campaign and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations, including risks relating to, among others: unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for our products, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of our products, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of our products; the size of the markets for our products, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement or other litigation that may be brought by or against us; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenues, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

