Medidata’s Experience-based AI Earns Top Luminary Rating in Everest Group 2026 Review

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has secured the highest “Luminary” rating in Everest Group’s 2026 Innovation Watch: AI Applications in Clinical Development . The ranking highlights the industry-leading impact of Medidata’s experience-based AI functionality, which now supports 80% of FDA novel drug approvals in 2025. Rated highest among 18 global providers, Medidata was the only company to receive a 100% score for market adoption, reflecting the tangible value of its launched and active AI solutions.

According to Everest Group®, the report evaluates AI applications actively modernizing the landscape, including Generative AI for data synthesis, Agentic AI for autonomous workflow streamlining, and Advanced AI for digital twins and trial simulations. Medidata’s recognition as a Luminary is rooted in its ability to transition AI from theory to measurable performance.

The Value of Launched AI

Medidata is embedding experience-based AI across the end-to-end Medidata Platform, delivering significant efficiencies to the clinical trial lifecycle, including:

Up to 37% reduction in enrollment times: Improved identification of sites with historically high enrollment for similar indications.

Improved identification of sites with historically high enrollment for similar indications. Up to 80% shorter data review cycles : Allowing sponsors to reach database lock and analysis significantly faster.

: Allowing sponsors to reach database lock and analysis significantly faster. 70 hours saved for every 1,000 terms coded: Delivering massive operational scale through automated medical coding.



“With a comprehensive suite of AI capabilities ranging from data analytics to digital imaging, and its ‘AI for Impact’ approach, Medidata is embedding AI across its entire clinical trial platform,” said Nisarg Shah, practice director at Everest Group. “Medidata’s strong proprietary data assets further strengthen its differentiation. By applying Generative, Agentic, and Advanced AI to address the pressing challenges in clinical development, Medidata helps clients realize tangible and increasing returns from their AI investments.”

“This recognition from Everest Group validates the immediate value our AI functionality is delivering for the world's most critical drug programs,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata. “Our 100% market adoption score and our support of 80% of 2025 FDA novel drug approvals proves that the industry is turning to Medidata for proven, experience-based AI. We are focused on putting these advanced tools into the hands of our customers today to deliver therapies to patients with unprecedented speed.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com. Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors, and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com.

Contact:

For interviews and questions, please contact Medidata PR

Medidata.PR@3ds.com

Analyst Relations

Medidata.AR@3ds.com