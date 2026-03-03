LayerX Security Appoints Rupal Hollenbeck as Chair of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security , the leader in AI Interaction Security, today announced the appointment of Rupal Hollenbeck as Chair of the Board of Directors. Hollenbeck brings over three decades of leadership experience across, go-to-market, business development, and operations to LayerX, with a proven track record of exceeding growth targets for global brands and businesses. She joins LayerX at a pivotal moment in the cybersecurity industry as AI transforms industries in unprecedented ways.

"AI is transforming the threat landscape faster and more fundamentally than any technology transition we’ve seen in a generation, leading to a critical inflection point in cybersecurity," said Hollenbeck. "LayerX sits at the center of this shift, securing a user’s AI engagement. With the speed and agility of a small company, this talented team is building a unique solution and constantly expanding its domain expertise at exactly the right time. I'm thrilled to join the board and work closely with Or and his leadership team to further this important mission.”

Hollenbeck is a seasoned cybersecurity and technology executive who most recently served as President of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Prior to Check Point, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at AI chip company Cerebras Systems and at Oracle. She joined Oracle after spending more than two decades at Intel, where she held leadership roles across the United States and Asia-Pacific, and has lived in Japan, China, and Singapore. Her experience spanning global enterprise sales, marketing, and business strategy makes her an ideal addition to LayerX's board as the company scales to meet surging enterprise demand.

LayerX is the only platform that lets organizations manage every user and agentic interaction with AI, across any application, browser and IDE. As AI adoption drives new categories of risk around data leakage, prompt injection, shadow AI usage, and agentic misuse, LayerX provides the visibility and enforcement controls enterprises need to operate confidently in an AI-first workspace.

"Rupal is exactly the kind of leader we need guiding LayerX through this next chapter," said Or Eshed, CEO of LayerX Security. "Her deep experience building and scaling global technology businesses, combined with her strategic insights into enterprise organizations and the security ecosystem, makes her an invaluable voice in our board room. We are building the platform that enterprises will rely on to secure their AI-first future, and Rupal's appointment strengthens our ability to execute at scale."

LayerX secures all user and agentic interactions in both AI and non-AI applications, across browsers, IDEs, and desktop apps. It is the only AI governance & usage control platform that lets customers control every prompt and data exchange across any channel, without changing their network architecture or disrupting the user experience. Enterprises rely on LayerX’s interaction security to secure their hybrid workforce in an AI-first world. For more information, visit https://layerxsecurity.com.

