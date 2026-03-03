Nanox Signs Distribution Agreement with Imperial Imaging Technology to Expand Nanox.ARC Access Across U.S. Southeast

Agreement with Imperial Imaging strengthens Nanox’s commercial rollout across the orthopedic-rich segment in six U.S. Southeast states.

Distribution Agreement Supports U.S. Market Expansion

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that its US-based subsidiary, Nanox Impact Inc. has signed a new distribution agreement with Imperial Imaging Technology LLC, a Georgia based provider of diagnostic imaging solutions.

The collaboration will support the commercial rollout of the Nanox.ARC, a multisource digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more clinical settings, at a lower cost and reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT, across key regional markets in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imperial Imaging Technology will serve as a distributor for the Nanox.ARC system and related services across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Northern Florida. Imperial will lead its marketing and sales efforts and provide ongoing customer support. Imperial will coordinate product demonstrations and facilitate clinical evaluations for orthopedic practices and healthcare facilities in the territory in connection with opportunities pursued by Imperial.

Nanox is advancing its channel partner strategy in the United States, building a geographically diverse network of regional distributors with deep domain expertise. This distribution agreement expands Nanox’s footprint across the Southeast, a significant growing market for orthopedic services, aligning the company with a partner that owns deep experience supporting orthopedic and musculoskeletal practices (MSK), including familiarity with clinical workflows and point-of-care imaging cases.

Together, Nanox and Imperial Imaging aim to expand access to advanced MSK imaging directly within orthopedic practices. Keeping imaging closer to the point of care reduces the need for patients to travel to off-site imaging centers or emergency departments, improves continuity of care, and enables more efficient clinical workflows. Since Nanox.ARC’s DTS imaging is reimbursable under an existing CPT code and no pre-authorization is required, it can help reduce administrative burden and speed up patient treatment while improving affordability for clinics.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Imperial Imaging has rapidly grown into a leading independent distributor serving hospitals, orthopedic practices, urgent care centers, surgery centers, and other clinical facilities. Imperial Imaging brings deep relationships within the orthopedic community across its six-state territory and known for its high-quality service and installation expertise. Its portfolio covers X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, CT, and comprehensive service programs tailored to clinical workflows. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list, underscoring its strong market momentum.

“We are pleased to welcome Imperial Imaging into our growing network of U.S. distribution partners,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of the Board of Nanox. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to regional strategies that pair advanced imaging technology with trusted, relationship-driven distribution. Imperial Imaging’s strong presence, especially in the orthopedic community, makes them an ideal partner for bringing the Nanox.ARC to more practices and patients across the Southeast.”

“We chose to partner with Nanox for the deployment of multiple systems as the Nanox.ARC aims to support clinicians in revealing new or undetected clinical findings bringing value in orthopedic point of care imaging. Keeping imaging closer to the point of care reduces the need for patients to travel to off-site imaging centers or emergency departments, improves continuity of care, and enables more efficient clinical workflows. The system is reimbursable under an existing CPT code and no pre-authorization is required, which can reduce administrative burden and speed up patient treatment while improving affordability for clinics,” Aaron Pressley, President of Imperial Imaging Technology. We're excited to bring this advanced technology to the orthopedic community across the Southeast.”

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

