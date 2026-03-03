Rocket Doctor Signs New Contract with Major U.S. Insurer, Expanding Access to an Additional 2.4 Million Members Across New York State

Rocket Doctor is now in-network with another major New York insurer, providing eligible members across the state with in-network access to services through its digital health platform.





Vancouver, BC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with another major insurer in New York State, which serves more than 2.4 million members statewide. Under the agreement, eligible members gain in-network access to Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians, providing medical, behavioral health, and ancillary services across New York, subject to provider credentialing.

This expansion strengthens Rocket Doctor’s footprint in New York State, one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic healthcare markets, and reflects the company’s continued focus on embedding its physician-led platform within established payer networks. By doing so, Rocket Doctor is helping health plans and members across the state improve access to timely, high-quality, in-network care while reducing friction for patients navigating complex coverage options.

Through this full-service agreement, Rocket Doctor becomes a participating provider across a broad range of the insurer’s care products, including Medicaid Managed Care, Health and Recovery Plan (HARP), Medicare Advantage and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP), Managed Long-Term Care (MAP), and individual and direct plans.

“This agreement significantly expands Rocket Doctor’s ability to reach patients across New York, particularly in high-need and government-sponsored programs,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “This insurer’s scale and strong presence in Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and individual plans make this partnership a meaningful step forward in our mission to improve access to timely, high-quality care for underserved and mainstream populations alike.”

Under the agreement, Rocket Doctor will deliver covered professional and behavioral health services across the insurer’s major product lines, aligning with state and federal reimbursement frameworks while supporting both acute and ongoing care needs through its digital health platform and marketplace.

This announcement follows Rocket Doctor’s October 21st news release , which detailed new payer contracts providing access to 3.8 million members in New York under two major insurers. The addition of this latest agreement brings Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to over 15 million covered lives across key U.S. markets (primarily California and New York), reinforcing the company’s rapid growth and expanding impact on healthcare accessibility.

The agreement builds on Rocket Doctor’s expanding national payer network and reinforces its focus on delivering technology-enabled care across government and affordable individual coverage programs, supporting broader access to high-quality care nationwide.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



