Gaudenzia Strengthens Integrated Treatment Model, Driving the Next Era of Recovery Care

Philadelphia, PA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaudenzia, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit providers of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment, has reaffirmed its leadership in behavioral healthcare with expanded implementation and outcomes of its integrated treatment model—an approach that merges evidence-based practices with human connection and individualized care.

Serving more than 16,000 unique individuals annually across 51 facilities—and nearly 4,000 more through community outreach and stabilization services—Gaudenzia continues to lead the field by aligning compassion with modern clinical and medical standards to improve recovery outcomes.

The shift began in 2020, marking a pivotal evolution from the organization’s longstanding Therapeutic Community (TC) model to a more comprehensive, person-centered framework.

“Today, our integrated model honors our history while embracing the science, empathy, and adaptability that recovery demands,” said Dr. Deja Gilbert, President & Chief Executive Officer of Gaudenzia. “Great care doesn’t live in absolutes—it lives in the gray. Our goal is to meet every person where they are, using the right mix of tools to help them heal.”

A Comprehensive, Whole-Person, Skills-Based Model of Care

Gaudenzia’s treatment model brings together medical excellence, evidence-based clinical interventions, and recovery-focused support to address the full spectrum of needs individuals face on their recovery journey. As a trauma-informed, whole-person framework, the model is built on three essential components.

Medical Excellence — MAT as a Central Practice

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) is fully integrated across Gaudenzia’s continuum—not siloed—to stabilize withdrawal, reduce cravings, and support long-term recovery. Patients receive medically supervised withdrawal management, ongoing medication monitoring, and MAT aligned with therapy, case management, and relapse prevention.

Evidence-Based Clinical Practices — Skills That Sustain Recovery

Gaudenzia is a skills-driven organization. Clinical interventions equip individuals with practical tools to navigate cravings, emotions, and life stressors. Core approaches include Motivational Interviewing (MI), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT), and strength-based, positive psychology practices. Treatment is individualized, ASAM-aligned, and tailored to readiness and long-term goals.

Whole-Person Wellness — Conditions for Healing

Recovery extends beyond therapy and medication. Gaudenzia provides a comprehensive wellness approach that includes physical activity, nutrition and sleep education, stress management, family and parenting support, and strong peer and alumni connection, and workforce-ready skills that support stability and independence after treatment. These elements help stabilize the body, regulate the nervous system, and build the foundation for long-term recovery.

A Model Designed for Real Life

Gaudenzia’s integrated model ensures patients receive the right care at the right level at the right time. With clinical, medical, and peer professionals working as one trauma-informed team, every person is supported from stabilization to community reintegration. A strong emphasis on aftercare planning and connection to alumni and community-based supports ensures individuals have the long-term guidance, structure, and accountability needed to sustain their recovery beyond treatment.

“This approach empowers staff to balance structure and empathy,” said Trish Caldwell, Chief Clinical Officer. “By using trauma-informed, integrated care, we’re helping clients achieve stability and long-term recovery in ways that fit their individual journey—and our team is putting that into practice every day.”

Shaping the Future of Recovery

The integrated model is now informing workforce development, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing Gaudenzia’s role as a catalyst for innovation in behavioral health. Gaudenzia is also deepening its commitment to using data and patient outcomes to guide clinical decision-making and continuously refine the model for maximum impact.

“This isn’t just about changing how we deliver care—it’s about changing what recovery can look like,” added Dr. Gilbert. “As the needs of our communities evolve, so will Gaudenzia.”

