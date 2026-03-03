Discuss Introduces Real-Time AI Translation for Observers, Making Global Research Truly Universal

Atlanta, GA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the AI-powered market insights platform, today announced Real-Time AI Translation for live interviews, eliminating one of the most persistent barriers in global qualitative research: language.

Live translation tools are increasingly common in video conferencing platforms. But in research environments, the challenge has often been less about translating words and more about enabling the right stakeholders to meaningfully participate in real time. For multinational research teams, live translation has long introduced cost, coordination challenges, and delays. External interpreters, post-session transcripts, and fragmented workflows slow collaboration and limit stakeholder access. Discuss now embeds AI-powered simultaneous translation directly into its live research environment, enabling real-time English translation during multilingual video sessions.

The March 2026 release also includes guided AI interview setup and automated survey import, accelerating both qualitative and quantitative study execution.

Together, these capabilities remove operational friction across the research lifecycle, helping enterprise teams move from questions to confident decisions with greater speed and alignment.

Key Highlights

Real-Time AI Translation for Live Interviews: Instantly translate global language sessions into English, reducing reliance on external translation services and enabling global stakeholder observation.

Guided Setup for AI Interviews (Beta): Best practices for writing effective qualitative research questions for AI-led interviews is embedded into a turnkey setup that translates research objectives into structured interview guides.

AI Survey Import (Beta): Converts Word-based survey questionnaires into programmed surveys automatically, preserving structure and logic.

Enterprise-Ready Global Scale: Supports research across 100+ countries with governance, privacy, and security controls designed for large organizations.

Enabling Real-Time Understanding for Global Stakeholders

In global studies, non-English interviews have limited who could observe sessions live. Research teams frequently rely on external interpreters or post-session translation before insights can be shared broadly. These additional steps can extend timelines and increase costs. Live translation costs, on average, $200-$440 per hour, representing a significant structural expense for multinational teams, particularly when minimum booking windows or multi-interpreter rotation are required. Budget owners, senior marketers, and product leaders often rely on post-session summaries or translated transcripts, creating distance between decision-makers and the customer voice.

Discuss’ Real-Time AI Translation removes language barriers from live research. Embedded directly within the platform, it enables observers to follow conversations in English as they unfold, with synchronized transcripts and speaker identification displayed alongside video. Moderators and observers can seamlessly switch between the original language and English translation, ensuring nuance, tone, and context are preserved in the moment.

By integrating translation directly into the platform, Discuss enables stakeholders to observe global language sessions live and collaborate, reducing costs and unburdening researchers from having to coordinate translators so they can move more quickly.

By removing the delay between hearing and understanding, global organizations can involve more decision-makers in live research, build conviction earlier, and reduce reliance on secondhand interpretation.

Accelerating the Design and Launch of AI-Moderated Research

As AI-led interviews gain adoption, teams face a new operational hurdle: configuring studies consistently and efficiently. Designing strong interview guides requires expertise, and manual setup slows time to launch.

Guided Setup for AI Interviews (beta) introduces a conversational, AI-assisted workflow that turns research objectives into structured, ready-to-field interview guides. The system applies qualitative best practices automatically – suggesting question framing, probes, and research design – while allowing researchers to refine tone, depth, and focus. It also uses proven qual approaches and behavioral frameworks that both guide newer researchers and reinforce strong fundamentals for experienced teams.

For teams who already have a discussion guide prepared, AI can instantly import and program the interview. If probes haven’t been defined, the system will automatically generate thoughtful probing instructions to ensure depth and consistency.

Teams can launch AI-led interviews in minutes rather than days while maintaining methodological rigor.

Eliminating Survey Programming Bottlenecks

Programming quantitative surveys often demands manual setup, testing, and cross-team coordination. AI Survey Import (beta) addresses this friction by converting existing Word-based questionnaires into structured, programmed surveys automatically within Discuss’ online quantitative solution.

The feature preserves question order, formats, and branching logic, and provides a visual preview for validation before fielding. Teams can move from a validated questionnaire to ready-to-launch survey in minutes instead of days.



A Unified Research Infrastructure

Discuss was recently cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026. “Discuss is a great fit for companies seeking robust AI capabilities that enable them to scale qualitative research globally,” according to Forrester’s evaluation.

The March release advances Discuss’ broader strategy: embedding AI into the operational backbone of research.

Translation, study configuration, and survey programming have traditionally existed as disconnected workflows. By integrating AI across these functions within a single platform, Discuss enables research teams to operate as coordinated systems, bridging quant and qual without sacrificing depth or oversight.

"The soul of research is the human story, but those stories often get lost when they have to pass through multiple handoffs and translation layers,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Discuss. “Our goal with this release is to set a new standard: make global conversations feel as immediate as local ones. When stakeholders can understand a participant's feedback in real-time, regardless of the language they speak, everyone can focus on the 'aha' moments, not the logistics of the language barrier."

As global organizations demand faster, more aligned insights, research teams must operate across markets without operational drag. By embedding AI directly into live translation and study execution, Discuss equips teams to conduct multilingual research at scale without the structural cost and delay historically associated with global qualitative work.

Availability

AI Simultaneous Translation: Available March 2026

Guided Setup for AI Interviews (Beta): Available now for all customers

AI Survey Import (Beta): Available for select customers

About Discuss

Discuss is a global, AI-powered market insights platform built to shatter assumptions and bring human connection back to the heart of every decision. Following its merger with Voxco, Discuss unifies industry-leading qualitative research with Voxco’s survey technology and AI-powered analytics to create an end-to-end system for understanding people at scale.