Bookipi Survey Shows Small Businesses Embracing AI BUT, Complexity, Not Cost, Slows Workflow Adoption

SYDNEY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest small business survey from Bookipi, a global platform offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered business management tools tailored for small businesses and solopreneurs, reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a core tool for smaller companies. Still, many organizations are only using AI to automate simple tasks. The 2026 Small Business AI Adoption Report shows that AI adoption is accelerating for customer service and marketing. However, smaller businesses lack the confidence and expertise to embrace AI for deeper operational functions.

Bookipi surveyed over 2,100 small business owners from the following regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM to discover how they are using AI to save time, compete, and grow. The survey results show that nearly half of the companies (48%) plan to increase AI spending this year, while only 2% plan to reduce spending.

AI is also becoming part of everyday operations, with 44.4% saying they feel confident in their ability to use AI tools effectively. However, only 11.8% say they have aggressive plans for AI expansion, while 27% still don’t have a dedicated AI budget.

“AI is an essential tool for small businesses and consultants,” said Tim Lee, CEO and founder of Bookipi Group. “What holds smaller organizations back isn’t cost, but a lack of understanding about how to integrate AI into back-office functions and measure the effectiveness of automation in real-world operations.”

AI Is Driving the Front Office

The survey finds that businesses are most comfortable using AI for customer-facing activities. For instance, many small businesses are using AI for marketing, primarily to draft content, according to 36.2% of those surveyed. Customer service follows closely at 36.1%, with AI used to handle customer queries and provide sales support.

Automation has been shown to yield the highest returns in back-office functions, but AI adoption has been declining for business workflows. Of those surveyed, 16.4% are using AI for finance, 10.9% for inventory management, and 6.4% for human resources. It’s clear that while AI is being trusted for outbound communications, small business owners are reluctant to rely on AI for complex, mission-critical workflows.

Cost is Not a Barrier to AI Adoption

The survey also revealed that cost is no longer an obstacle to AI adoption. Instead, lack of expertise was the primary reason respondents did not use AI, cited by 31.2% of respondents. Other barriers to adoption include lack of a clear return on investment (23.1%), integration issues (18.4%), and data privacy concerns (12.3%).

The survey also shows a strong connection between AI confidence and investment. While 44.4% said they are confident they can benefit from AI tools, 68.9% are planning to increase budgets by 30%-50%. Of the businesses surveyed, 27.5% have no AI budget.

Lack of understanding of the potential of AI makes it harder to assess ROI and justify the investment in skills and tools. Concerns about integration and data security also slow AI adoption. Once business owners invest the time and resources needed to understand AI, many of the objections disappear, and AI adoption accelerates.

Three Principles Driving AI Adoption

The survey results also highlights that three guiding principles drive successful adoption of AI in small businesses:

Embedded over standalone – AI works best when built into tools already in use, rather than introducing new platforms with steep learning curves. Start with what’s measurable – Look for success from applications that demonstrate an ROI in 30 to 90 days. Consolidate, don’t expand – Reduce complexity by unifying your software stack rather than adding distinct, disconnected solutions.



Methodology

The 2026 Small Business AI Adoption Report is based on a survey of 2,121 small business owners and operators across 17 industries. The research was designed to capture how small businesses are currently using AI, the challenges they face, and how they plan to invest in AI technologies in 2026.

About Bookipi

Bookipi provides AI-powered financial management and business tools for small business owners, freelancers, and contract workers. Founded in 2018 by Tim Lee, Bookipi is committed to empowering small businesses to work more efficiently, freeing entrepreneurs and teams to focus on growth and innovation. Bookipi’s SaaS platform helps small businesses work smarter and faster using AI-powered admin tools for CRM, invoices, contracts, appointments, website builder, and more. Bookipi supports over 1 million businesses in 179 countries. For more information, visit Bookipi.com .

