NDT Pharmaceuticals Highlights Enhanced Omni-Channel Positioning; Sets Stage for 2026 Growth with Strategic Marketing Expansion

ATHENS, Ga., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) (“Company”), a pioneer in eco-friendly biosafety and health solutions, announces a significant strengthening of its e-commerce ecosystem. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Lif e , Inc ., is currently leveraging its presence across some of the world’s largest digital marketplaces, including Amazon , Chewy.com , and Walmart.

Strategic Omni-Channel Positioning

Management believes the final quarter of 2025 served as a strategic turning point for NDT’s retail infrastructure. By optimizing its digital storefront on Walmart.com , NDTP has successfully positioned Good Salt Life’s HOCl-based product lines within reach of everyday American consumers. This digital marketing expansion is expected to create a powerful "flywheel effect" of brand awareness throughout 2026.

"Our presence on Walmart, alongside Amazon and Chewy, completes a vital retail triangle for us," said Zach O’Shea, CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "We viewed the close of Q4 as a period of significant strategic energy, and that momentum has carried into the first two months of 2026. As consumers increasingly prioritize non-toxic, professional-grade solutions for their homes and pets, we have taken the steps that we believe are necessary to position our brand exactly where they are looking to discover new products."

Strategic Investment in Growth: Marketing Team Expansion

To further amplify this market presence, NDT Pharmaceuticals is actively scaling its internal marketing and digital growth division, an investment designed to maximize the brand's reach across its expanding retail footprint. Management anticipates that an investment in human capital could advance the Company’s data analytics, customer acquisition cost (CAC) optimization, and cross-platform advertising expenditure.

The Company believes this infusion of specialized talent could serve as a primary catalyst for:

Market Share Capture: Scaling digital ads spend with an anticipated goal to increase market share in the "green" disinfectant and pet-care categories.

Scaling digital ads spend with an anticipated goal to increase market share in the "green" disinfectant and pet-care categories. Enhanced Brand Storytelling: Communicating the science of NDT’s proprietary technology to a wider global audience.

Communicating the science of NDT’s proprietary technology to a wider global audience. Conversion Optimization: Refining the "click-to-cart" journey across Walmart, Chewy, and Amazon to drive higher lifetime value (LTV).

"We are very optimistic about what the coming months hold," O’Shea continued. "By expanding our marketing team soon, we are putting the necessary 'engine' behind our world-class products. We believe this increased operational capacity will be a key factor in precipitating greater sales volume and deepening our market penetration throughout 2026."

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: NDTP) ($NDTP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company creates value by investing in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - www.ndtpharmaceuticals.com.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life, a subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing and deploying eco-friendly infection-control ecosystems. Their Clean Republic® brand is a pioneer in HOCl technology, offering hospital-grade efficacy with a focus on vitality and safety - www.goodsaltlife.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

