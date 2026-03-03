Abundia Global Impact Group to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

HOUSTON, TX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, today announced that Ed Gillespie, Abundia’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 11:00am Eastern Time.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Peter Gastreich, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

AGIG’s dual-pathway platform leveraging licensed Alterra and BTG technologies to convert both waste plastics and biomass into high-value, “drop-in” renewable fuels and chemicals.

A powerhouse leadership team and board with proven records of success at multiple Fortune 100 global energy and industrial companies.

AGIG’s de-risked fully integrated ecosystem, including commercially validated, modular technology, access to feedstock, a pathway to offtake, flexible upgrading, and scalable capital deployment.

Strategically located innovation hub and plant facility at the Baytown, Texas site, delivering unmatched Gulf Coast logistics and infrastructure, deep talent pools, and scalable capacity.

Compelling facility-level economics, massive targeted addressable market, strong regulatory tailwinds, key milestones ahead, and other topics.



This event is an open access webcast. Interested parties can register for the webcast here.

Additionally, the webcast link to the fireside chat will be accessible in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight into a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present. To learn more, please visit Water Tower Research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the Company’s ability to comply with the terms and conditions as set forth in the License Agreement and the Company’s ability to successfully produce renewable fuels and chemicals. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

