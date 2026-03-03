FactSet Integrates Advanced AI Financial Crime Risk Management Tools into Workstation for Corporate Banks

NORWALK, Conn., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the launch of integrated AI-driven financial crime risk management capabilities within FactSet’s Workstation. These new features—inclusive of Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Risk Management—are designed to transform compliance and onboarding workflows for mid-level professionals at middle market and regional boutique corporate banks.

Available exclusively to FactSet clients through the Workstation platform, these analytics engines ensure secure, auditable, and compliant operations for banking clients. The new functionality, powered by FactSet’s strategic partnership with ComplyAdvantage, a global leader in AI-driven financial crime risk management, enables relationship managers (RMs) to oversee client onboarding, screening, and ongoing risk monitoring, all alongside business development, in a single, unified platform.

“FactSet has dedicated decades to developing purpose-built analytics engines and productivity tools that dealmaking users rely on, and this launch marks an exciting next step in FactSet’s commitment to innovation for our clients,” said Kendra Brown, Senior Vice President and Senior Director of Banking and Sell-Side Research at FactSet. “By embedding GenAI directly into FactSet Workstation, we empower relationship managers to make smarter, faster decisions and boost productivity. Our advanced tools are helping banks accelerate onboarding and enhance revenue generation.”

The announcement underscores FactSet’s ongoing investment in banking and its commitment to intelligent automation for financial professionals. This latest release enables RMs to centralize prospecting, client service, and compliance, inclusive of risk detection, AML checks, onboarding, and monitoring, within a single platform. This reduces total cost of ownership, streamlines operations, and maintains robust compliance standards, ultimately empowering RMs with greater efficiency and accelerated growth.

"We want to ensure that compliance is no longer a bottleneck for growth," said Vatsa Narasimha, CEO at ComplyAdvantage. "By integrating our real-time risk data into the FactSet terminal, we are making RMs more productive and ensuring that every deal they bring to the table is aligned with regulatory standards from the very first click. This proactive approach leads to faster onboarding times, directly translating to a faster time-to-revenue for corporate banks."

With the addition of these AI-driven capabilities, RMs can now:

Accelerate onboarding: Automate up to 80 percent of KYC, AML, and sanctions review steps, reducing client onboarding times by up to 50 percent and minimizing delays to revenue activation.

Reduce false positives: Apply machine learning to decrease compliance alert errors by up to 70 percent, enabling analysts to focus on true risks.

Enhance productivity: Centralize risk assessment, monitoring, and client engagement in a single portal, eliminating process duplication and consolidating data for targeted business development.





For more details about FactSet’s banking solutions, visit: https://www.factset.com/marketplace/catalog/product/complyadvantage.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

