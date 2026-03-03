YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that management will be attending the following investor conferences:

Citi’s 2026 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

March 9, 2026

Miami, FL

BofA Securities 2026 Consumer and Retail Conference

March 10, 2026

Miami, FL

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to bags and apparel, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes you. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

Investor.relations@yeti.com

Media Contact:

YETI Holdings, Inc. Media Hotline

Media@yeti.com