Annovis Announces Two Presentations at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced two presentations at the 20th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2026), taking place March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The presentations will highlight clinical data supporting buntanetap's treatment effect in PD with a particular focus on cognition and biomarker findings, and provide an update on the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD.

Details

Presentation #1 (ID:3581)

Title: Buntanetap Treatment in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with MCI or Mild Dementia

Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior VP, Research & Development

Theme C: α-Synucleinopathies





Presentation #2 (ID:3582)

Title: A Dual 6-month & 18-month Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Trial Investigating Efficacy and Safety of Buntanetap in Early Alzheimer’s Participants

Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior VP, Research & Development

Theme A: β-Amyloid Diseases





“We are proud to present the continued progress in enrollment for our Alzheimer’s disease pivotal study, reflecting strong engagement from both investigators and patients,” commented Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior VP, Research & Development at Annovis. “Additionally, we will present the biomarker data from our Parkinson’s disease study that further support buntanetap’s therapeutic efficacy and mechanism of action.”

AD/PD™ 2026 is a leading international conference dedicated to neurodegenerative diseases, convening top medical and scientific experts to present novel findings that advance understanding of disease mechanisms and improve treatment strategies for conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Additional information and presentation updates are available on the conference’s official website.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

