Sironix Renewables Launches Furasoft™ – Next Generation, Bio-Based Surfactant for Personal Care

Seattle, Washington, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its success in the cleaning products market, Sironix Renewables today announced its expansion into the personal care sector with the launch of Furasoft™-LFS and Furasoft™-SF, two high-performance, bio-based and cost-competitive surfactants.

The Furasoft™ line uses proven furan structures for the first time in personal care applications, delivering unmatched performance and sustainability compared to conventional petrochemical surfactants. Both ingredients are engineered to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of personal care formulations, including shampoos, body washes and hand soaps.

“We created the Furasoft™ personal care line to help companies meet growing demand for better-performing products that are milder, safer and more sustainable,” said Christoph Krumm, CEO and co-founder of Sironix Renewables. “At Sironix, we are committed to changing the way the world cares for itself. Furasoft™ is the next step in this journey, and we’re proud of these two breakthrough ingredients that offer companies the flexibility and reliability they’ve come to expect from us.”

Key Features & Benefits

Produced from upcycled feedstocks, the Furasoft™ line is a new-to-the-market ingredient that is 100% bio‑based and sustainably sourced and delivers 65-75% lower greenhouse gas emissions versus petrochemical alternatives. In addition, it is free from sulfates, nitrosamines and 1,4‑dioxane to meet consumer demand for milder, safer products that perform better. Both ingredients are formulator‑friendly to integrate seamlessly into existing surfactant systems and standard manufacturing lines.

Furasoft™-SF is a next-generation non-ionic surfactant designed for ultra-mild, high-foam personal care products.

Amine- & PEG-free innovation that supports cleaner formulation pathways without compromising efficacy to meet evolving regulatory and consumer expectations.

Rich, long-lasting foam performance with enhanced foam density, creaminess and stability that delivers a luxurious sensory experience across applications.

Broader salt-viscosity curve for rich, viscous product that supports a wide range of formulation needs.

Furasoft™-LFS, a sulfate-free anionic surfactant, delivers high-performance cleansing with exceptional mildness and formulation flexibility.

Luxurious foam & superior cleansing that delivers up to 30% longer lasting foaming and cleansing versus conventional surfactants.

Ultra‑mild & skin‑gentle – up to 90% milder on skin – for formulations that prioritize sensitive skin.

Excellent solubility that is highly tolerant of hard water with clean, efficient rinse-off to ensure consistent performance.

Production Scale-Up Milestones

Sironix continues its production scale-up of the Furasoft™ personal care line and has demonstrated its production process at half-ton scale. Most recently, the company successfully completed a demonstration for its Furasoft™-LFS product at Pressure Chemical and an established, commercial sulfonator, achieving a major milestone by using one of the industry’s most widely recognized and scalable surfactant manufacturing processes.

“We have received strong early customer feedback on Furasoft’s performance and sustainability attributes,” Krumm said. “Customers are looking for something new to improve their formulation performance and environmental profile, and we’re excited to be able to deliver on both.”

Growing Team & Market Expansion

To support commercialization and meet market demand, Sironix is expanding its Seattle-based team, adding talent across research, formulation development, regulatory requirements and scale-up operations. The team plays a critical role in accelerating product development and launch.

Sironix is currently working with several major consumer brand partners in cleaning and personal care and is exploring partnerships in industrial applications. With ready-to-use, off-the-shelf formulations available, the company plans to take on several additional brand partners as it scales up production.

Available Now & Looking Ahead

Personal care formulators can now request Furasoft™ samples directly from Sironix through its new website, which also features a new technical library with ready-to-use formulations across multiple applications.

Customers interested in more information about Sironix and its technology or products should reach out via Sironix’s website (https://sironixrenewables.com/contact).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marina Marich

+1 202-288-6868

marina@dobrocommunications.com

About Sironix

Seattle-based Sironix Renewables delivers high-performing, upcycled surfactants that meet the formulation demands of today’s eco-friendly cleaning and personal care products. It has developed and launched breakthrough surfactant ingredients that replace harsh petrochemical ingredients with solutions that are higher performing and more sustainable. More information is available at www.sironixrenewables.com.