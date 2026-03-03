KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT’S DIGITAL ALLY BRAND SECURES MULTI-YEAR BODY CAMERA SUBSCRIPTION WITH PREMIER KANSAS CITY BASED HEALTH SYSTEM

INITIAL DEPLOYMENT INCLUDES 68 FIRSTVU PRO CAMERAS; MARKS ENTRY INTO ONE OF THE NATION’S LARGEST INTEGRATED HEALTH SYSTEMS

OVERLAND PARK, KS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST) (“Kustom Entertainment” or the “Company”), today announced that its legacy video solutions business, operating under the Digital Ally brand, has secured a notable three-year subscription order from a leading health system in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The system is a member of one of the largest non-profit integrated health systems serving the United States.

The order consists of a hardware component including 68 FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and 9 docking systems coupled with a cloud-based service component with an initial three-year subscription contract. This deployment is part of a strategic initiative by the health system to enhance the security, safety, and protection of its patients, employees, and guests by documenting interactions between security personnel and the public, as well as providing objective records of unusual events within the clinical environment.

“The decision by this premier health system to equip their security teams with our FirstVu Pro technology underscores the growing demand for accountability and safety in the healthcare sector,” said Stanton E. Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment. “While our primary corporate focus has shifted toward live entertainment and on-line ticketing, our legacy video business continues to deliver world-class safety solutions to premier institutions. We are proud to support the health system’s mission to provide a safe environment for care.”

Scale and Strategic Reach

The Kansas City-based health system serves as the western region for the consolidated nationwide health system. This combined entity operates 24 hospitals, employs nearly 48,000 people, generates over $12 billion in annual revenue and serves as a top-tier non-profit health provider in the United States. The initial 68-camera order represents a foundational deployment that the Company believes may expand to cover the broader hospital system as security protocols are standardized across the combined health system footprint.

About the FirstVu Pro Technology

The FirstVu Pro is a rugged, all-in-one body camera designed to manage the high-stakes environments of healthcare security. Key features include:

High-Definition Evidence: 1080p HD video recording with a 120-second pre-event buffer.

Connectivity: Live-streaming capabilities and integrated GPS/Wi-Fi for real-time situational awareness.

Durability: IP67-rated for water and dust protection and MIL-STD-810G compliant for shock and vibration.

Efficient Management: The eight-bay docking systems provide rapid data offload and charging, ensuring cameras are ready for every shift.





About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually during June at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The Company also maintains a legacy segment engaged in video solution technology (in-car and body-worn cameras) for law enforcement and security, currently integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its specialized product lines.

For additional information, please visit www.kustom440.com and www.digitalally.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but is not limited to, statements about the prospects of the Company’s video solutions business and the Company’s ability to successfully provide related services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 456-5878