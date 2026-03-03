Enphase Energy and Capital Good Fund to Expand IQ Microinverter Deployments for Small Commercial and Residential Projects in the United States

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced a new partnership with Capital Good Fund, a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) and a leading provider of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) and leases for underserved communities in the United States. The partnership will support approximately 24 megawatts of small commercial and residential solar projects across Georgia and Pennsylvania, with the vast majority consisting of mission-aligned commercial installations.

Capital Good Fund operates the BRIGHT program, which delivers low-cost solar PPAs to nonprofits, houses of worship, affordable housing developments, municipal facilities, and small businesses, as well as solar leases for low- and moderate-income (LMI) homeowners.

"Enphase has been a trusted partner for years, and this agreement deepens that relationship," said Andy Posner, founder & CEO of Capital Good Fund. "The 25-year limited warranty, flexibility, and support that Enphase provides give us the certainty we need to move forward confidently on behalf of the community organizations and homeowners we serve. We are excited to continue advancing our mission through BRIGHT by making the benefits of solar more accessible and affordable to all.”

This agreement is expected to expand deployments of Enphase’s IQ8P-3P™ and IQ9N-3P™ Microinverters supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States. Enphase recently began production shipments of its IQ9™ Commercial Microinverter in the United States, the company’s first microinverter powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology and designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations. Both IQ8™ and IQ9™ Microinverters with “DOM” suffix SKUs are manufactured with domestic content in U.S. facilities, which can help eligible projects qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit and align with evolving U.S. sourcing requirements.

Enphase microinverter systems are designed to help asset owners improve fleet visibility through per-panel monitoring in the Enphase® App and reduce reliance on centralized architecture with single points of failure. By converting direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) at each panel, Enphase microinverter systems also avoid the long high-voltage DC runs associated with traditional string inverter designs, supporting a panel-level AC architecture.

"Small commercial and residential projects demand technology that performs reliably for decades, and Enphase delivers," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Our microinverter systems are designed to support long-term reliability, panel-level visibility, and strong operational performance for asset owners and TPO providers like Capital Good Fund."

Project developers should consult their own legal and tax advisors to determine eligibility for available tax benefits and other incentives. Enphase continues to expand U.S. manufacturing and domestic sourcing to help support customer objectives where applicable. Additionally, to learn more about Enphase “FEOC compliant” products, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

