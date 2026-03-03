Perceptyx Acquires Lyceum AI to Close the Gap Between Employee Experience and Learning and Development

TEMECULA, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, ​​the AI company for employee experience, today announced its acquisition of Lyceum AI, an AI-native learning platform that transforms static training content into personalized, dynamic learning experiences and automatically assesses understanding to verify skill development and knowledge retention.

At a time when organizations have optimized for collecting workforce insight and delivering learning content, many still operate in silos as they work to operationalize skill development and behavior change at the speed of business. Perceptyx’s acquisition addresses this challenge by unifying workforce insights across HR — connecting what employees are experiencing directly to hyper-personalized learning and development, unlocking behavior change in the flow of work, and delivering measurable impact across the entire workforce.

“Employee experience and learning and development have long been organized in silos,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx. “With the addition of Lyceum, we are expanding our ability to close the long-standing gap between employee insight and the critical development of skills to support business execution. This is an important step in helping HR leaders move beyond managing programs to driving meaningful workforce impact.”

Powered by purpose-built AI agents operating across the full workforce lifecycle, organizations can now more directly translate employee signals into targeted capability-building and coordinated action in the flow of work. Lyceum strengthens this approach by bringing verified skill development and real-world knowledge application into the broader workforce experience. Its AI-native learning agent, Ellie, leverages conversational learning to transform traditional corporate training into personalized and cognitively grounded learning experiences. Unlike conventional platforms that can only measure participation or course completion, Lyceum verifies comprehension, skill development, and real-world application — helping ensure employees can translate learning into performance when it matters most.



“The combination of Perceptyx and Lyceum creates something the HR technology market hasn’t had: a single people platform that can identify what needs to change, develop the skills to drive that change, and prove it actually happened,” said Glenn Platt, CEO of Lyceum AI. “By pairing Perceptyx's industry-leading employee listening and activation engine with Lyceum's AI-driven learning and assessment, organizations can finally close the gap between insight and impact — all in one continuous and accountable loop. For CHROs, L&D, and EX leaders, this is now the platform that makes the entire HR tech stack deliver on its promise.”

The acquisition comes at a critical moment as organizations navigate accelerating skill disruption, rapid AI adoption, and rising expectations for measurable workforce impact. Increasingly, leaders are prioritizing integrated approaches that connect employee experience, learning, and performance, ensuring workforce investments translate more directly into organizational outcomes.

Perceptyx continues to invest in helping organizations move toward a more continuous, adaptive approach to workforce transformation where workforce insight, capability building, and behavior change are more closely connected to how organizations compete and grow.



The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

