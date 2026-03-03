64% of Women Developers Say AI Has Increased Their Career Agency, BairesDev’s Survey Finds

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is accelerating career mobility for women in software engineering, even as responsibility for its outcomes increasingly lands at the individual level.

According to BairesDev® ’s new Dev Barometer , a quarterly survey of 1,329 developers across 61 countries in January 2026:

64% of women say AI improves their ability to shape their career path 84% report career momentum tied to AI skill growth, a broader measure than career agency

Only 56% of women developers trust AI tools to be fair across genders. The survey did not measure the causes of perceived fairness gaps, but reflects differing levels of confidence in AI-supported workplace systems

51% of all developers say accountability for AI-generated outcomes falls on them personally, while 11% say accountability remains unclear

The findings point to a broader inflection point in enterprise AI adoption. AI is accelerating career mobility and productivity, while responsibility and validation are consolidating at the individual contributor level as governance models continue to formalize. These results reflect how AI-powered software development is reshaping both delivery workflows and career trajectories inside modern engineering teams.

“AI isn’t a side tool anymore. It’s embedded in production workflows. And once it touches production, accountability changes. That’s great for career mobility, and infrastructure demands accountability,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. “As adoption accelerates, our data shows developers feel personally responsible for AI outcomes. What we’re seeing is a shift toward disciplined review. The teams that scale AI successfully are the ones that treat validation as engineering, not as an afterthought.”

Developers broadly report confidence in AI adoption, with 88% saying they feel comfortable using AI tools and 58% stating the benefits outweigh the overhead. Yet validation remains a growing focus.

56% rank critical evaluation of AI output as the baseline skill for 2026

67% say teams lack sufficient knowledge to validate AI-generated results

20% cite deadline pressure as the primary barrier to verification



What Is AI Accountability in Software Development?

“Building accountability into AI-assisted processes doesn’t have to be complicated,” said De Marco. “AI is drafting the first version of the code, but a human still owns the final decision. That means validating outputs, testing rigorously, and taking responsibility before anything goes live.”

In enterprise AI deployment environments, accountability includes code review and validation, testing standards, documentation requirements, and production monitoring.

Access Determines Who Benefits from AI

Developers identified the top factors influencing who benefits most from AI adoption:

67% cite access to tools, training, and infrastructure as the top factor

Followed by willingness to experiment and adapt with 63%

50% still believe seniority and experience are a driving factor



Among women developers, team culture and norms (49%) ranked above seniority (38%) as determinants of advancement through AI skills. This indicates that AI advantage is increasingly shaped by enablement environments, not just tenure.

About the Survey

The Dev Barometer is a quarterly survey that dives into the minds of software engineers. The Q1 2026 edition surveyed 1,329 developers across 61 countries in January 2026. Of them, 47% had 8 or more years of professional experience, 25% were women.

